Benevento v Juventus

Offside, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Montipò
- 3Letizia
- 15Glik
- 5CaldirolaSubstituted forMaggioat 33'minutesBooked at 59minsSubstituted forInsigneat 60'minutes
- 93BarbaBooked at 86mins
- 56Hetemaj
- 28SchiattarellaBooked at 82mins
- 16Improta
- 29IonitaSubstituted forTelloat 71'minutes
- 17CaprariSubstituted forTuiaat 72'minutes
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forSauat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Basit
- 8Tello
- 11Maggio
- 12Manfredini
- 13Tuia
- 19Insigne
- 20Di Serio
- 21Moncini
- 22Lucatelli
- 25Sau
- 30Masella
- 58Pastina
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 80mins
- 4de Ligt
- 13Danilo
- 38Frabotta
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
- 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 8RamseySubstituted forKulusevskiat 62'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 19Bonucci
- 30Bentancur
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Dragusin
- 39Portanova
- 42Garofani
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).
Booking
Federico Barba (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
Post update
Kamil Glik (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lorenzo Montipò.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Post update
Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Improta (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj.
Attempt blocked. Marco Sau (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Insigne.
Booking
Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento).
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Post update
Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento).