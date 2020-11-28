Italian Serie A
BeneventoBenevento1JuventusJuventus1

Benevento v Juventus

Line-ups

Benevento

  • 1Montipò
  • 3Letizia
  • 15Glik
  • 5CaldirolaSubstituted forMaggioat 33'minutesBooked at 59minsSubstituted forInsigneat 60'minutes
  • 93BarbaBooked at 86mins
  • 56Hetemaj
  • 28SchiattarellaBooked at 82mins
  • 16Improta
  • 29IonitaSubstituted forTelloat 71'minutes
  • 17CaprariSubstituted forTuiaat 72'minutes
  • 9LapadulaSubstituted forSauat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Basit
  • 8Tello
  • 11Maggio
  • 12Manfredini
  • 13Tuia
  • 19Insigne
  • 20Di Serio
  • 21Moncini
  • 22Lucatelli
  • 25Sau
  • 30Masella
  • 58Pastina

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 80mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 13Danilo
  • 38Frabotta
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 69'minutes
  • 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 8RamseySubstituted forKulusevskiat 62'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 19Bonucci
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Dragusin
  • 39Portanova
  • 42Garofani
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamBeneventoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Tuia (Benevento).

  4. Booking

    Federico Barba (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  6. Post update

    Kamil Glik (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lorenzo Montipò.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riccardo Improta (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Sau (Benevento) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Insigne.

  13. Booking

    Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pasquale Schiattarella (Benevento).

  16. Booking

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Benevento).

Top Stories