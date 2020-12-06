Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County12:00RangersRangers
Venue: Global Energy Stadium, Scotland

Ross County v Rangers

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 25Donaldson
  • 5Morris
  • 16Iacovitti
  • 43Reid
  • 24Paton
  • 22Tillson
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Gardyne
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 2Randall
  • 9Mckay
  • 14Hylton
  • 17Charles-Cook
  • 21Doohan
  • 44Wright
  • 46Williamson

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 3Bassey
  • 17Aribo
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 25Roofe
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 7Hagi
  • 9Defoe
  • 11Itten
  • 15Zungu
  • 16Patterson
  • 21Barker
  • 31Barisic
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
Referee:
John Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1513204133841
2Celtic1393134132130
3Hibernian168532416829
4Aberdeen158432117428
5Motherwell166372121021
6Dundee Utd165561220-820
7Kilmarnock165291820-217
8St Johnstone154471319-616
9Livingston164391624-815
10Hamilton1642101936-1714
11Ross County153481026-1613
12St Mirren15339822-1412
View full Scottish Premiership table

