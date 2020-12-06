Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Celtic Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1513204133841
2Celtic1393134132130
3Hibernian168532416829
4Aberdeen158432117428
5Motherwell166372121021
6Dundee Utd165561220-820
7Kilmarnock165291820-217
8St Johnstone154471319-616
9Livingston164391624-815
10Hamilton1642101936-1714
11Ross County153481026-1613
12St Mirren15339822-1412
