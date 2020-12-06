The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women12:30West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Venue: Kingsmeadow

Chelsea v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th December 2020

  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women12:30West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:00B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women
  • Reading WomenReading Women14:00Bristol City WomenBristol City Women
  • Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
  • Everton WomenEverton Women14:30Man City WomenManchester City Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women86201971220
2Arsenal Women75113062416
3Chelsea Women64201931614
4Everton Women7421178914
5Man City Women73311881012
6B'ham City Women7304910-19
7Reading Women7232811-39
8Brighton Women7223512-78
9West Ham Women7115720-134
10Tottenham Women7034616-103
11Aston Villa Women6105314-113
12Bristol City Women6015430-261
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC