Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out with a calf problem sustained against Manchester City on 8 November

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison Becker could be out until mid-December with the hamstring injury that caused him to miss Tuesday's European win over Ajax.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were back in full training on Friday and are in contention to play.

Wolves are without forward Raul Jimenez, who is recovering from surgery on a fractured skull.

Romain Saiss could feature, having returned to training this week following a period of self-isolation.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have always given Liverpool a good game.

They're a decent side, although this season they've been tinkering with their system and have been slow starters at times. They were 1-0 down at home against Southampton and you were wondering what they were doing before they came back to draw, but then last week they went to Arsenal and made them look ordinary.

They will be a goal threat against Liverpool but the home side will have the edge.

I think the Reds have done well so far this season when you take into account the injuries, and they've also not had a consistent backline. Privately, manager Jurgen Klopp will be happy but he knows there's a tough time coming up.

It's a good thing the attack has been so good - especially Wolves old boy Diogo Jota, who already has nine goals.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won seven consecutive Premier League meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 15-2.

Wolves have only scored four goals, and earned one victory, in the 12 Premier League encounters overall.

They have, however, beaten Liverpool twice during Jurgen Klopp's tenure - both in the FA Cup.

Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in their past six Premier League matches, drawing three and winning three.

Liverpool's current home run of 64 games without defeat is the second longest in English top-flight history.

They have lost four Premier League fixtures in 2020, the same as in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Liverpool are the only club to have scored in all of their Premier League fixtures this season.

Their tally of six points dropped from winning positions this season is more than throughout the whole of last season.

Diogo Jota could join Stephen Hunt as the only players to score both for and against Wolves in the Premier League.

Jota could become only the fourth player to score in each of his first five Premier League home games for a club, joining Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Jermain Defoe.

