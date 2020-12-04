West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Conor Gallagher scored his first West Brom goal in last week's 1-0 home win over fellow strugglers Sheffield United. He is on loan from Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

West Brom will be without Conor Townsend for at least a month after he suffered a knee injury last weekend.

Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore are both available following periods of self-isolation.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha returns after a two-match absence because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Club captain Luka Milivojevic is available following a three-game suspension but ex-West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace missed the spark of Wilfried Zaha in the defeats by Burnley and Newcastle - they need him back.

Slaven Bilic's West Brom beat Sheffield United last week, but they hung on for that three points. He will think this is a game where his side need to get three more. Will he play a slightly more offensive team because of that?

I fancy Palace at The Hawthorns though.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Sister Bliss from Faithless

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won five and lost just two of their 12 top-flight home matches against the Eagles.

Palace are unbeaten in four meetings in all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in each game (W3, D1).

West Bromwich Albion

Victory for promoted West Brom last weekend ended a 10-match Premier League run without a win dating back to May 2018.

They can win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of four from January to February 2017.

Six points is Albion's lowest tally after 10 fixtures of a Premier League season.

Five of West Brom's seven league goals have been scored in the opening 30 minutes of their matches.

Slaven Bilic is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager against Palace (W3, D2).

Crystal Palace