Premier League
West BromWest Bromwich Albion12:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom loanee Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher scored his first West Brom goal in last week's 1-0 home win over fellow strugglers Sheffield United. He is on loan from Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

West Brom will be without Conor Townsend for at least a month after he suffered a knee injury last weekend.

Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore are both available following periods of self-isolation.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha returns after a two-match absence because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Club captain Luka Milivojevic is available following a three-game suspension but ex-West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace missed the spark of Wilfried Zaha in the defeats by Burnley and Newcastle - they need him back.

Slaven Bilic's West Brom beat Sheffield United last week, but they hung on for that three points. He will think this is a game where his side need to get three more. Will he play a slightly more offensive team because of that?

I fancy Palace at The Hawthorns though.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Sister Bliss from Faithless

Wilfried Zaha has either scored or assisted seven of Palace's 12 league goals this term

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Brom have won five and lost just two of their 12 top-flight home matches against the Eagles.
  • Palace are unbeaten in four meetings in all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in each game (W3, D1).

West Bromwich Albion

  • Victory for promoted West Brom last weekend ended a 10-match Premier League run without a win dating back to May 2018.
  • They can win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since a run of four from January to February 2017.
  • Six points is Albion's lowest tally after 10 fixtures of a Premier League season.
  • Five of West Brom's seven league goals have been scored in the opening 30 minutes of their matches.
  • Slaven Bilic is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager against Palace (W3, D2).

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have won only two of their past eight league fixtures, losing five of them.
  • They have lost seven of their most recent nine away league matches, failing to score in each defeat.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten when they have taken the lead this season, winning four times and drawing once.
  • It's nine league games without a clean sheet for Palace, with only bottom side Sheffield United on a longer current run.
  • Palace have named the nine oldest starting line-ups in the Premier League this season, led by the team they fielded against Newcastle last week with an average age of 30 years and 182 days.
  • If selected, Wilfried Zaha will be making his 200th Premier League start.
  • Roy Hodgson won 18 and lost 19 of his 50 Premier League matches as West Brom manager between 2011 and 2012.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham106312191221
2Liverpool106312217521
3Chelsea1054122101219
4Leicester106041914518
5West Ham105231711617
6Southampton105231916317
7Wolves105231111017
8Everton105141917216
9Man Utd95131616016
10Aston Villa95042013715
11Man City94321511415
12Leeds104241517-214
13Newcastle104241215-314
14Arsenal104151012-213
15Crystal Palace104151215-313
16Brighton102441416-210
17Fulham102171119-87
18West Brom10136718-116
19Burnley9126417-135
20Sheff Utd10019416-121
View full Premier League table

Top Stories