Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Could Scottish football stadiums be used for vaccinations in the coming months?

The Scottish government will "consider" an offer from SPFL clubs to offer stadiums for a Covid vaccine roll-out.

Last week, the league requested an emergency meeting with the executive to discuss financial aid and plans for the return of fans.

The possible use of stadiums for future vaccination programmes is another topic it would like to review.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said there is "enormous enthusiasm" and clubs are "ready, willing and able".

"Everyone knows where their local stadium is located and, with five million attendances each season, people are very familiar with how the grounds function," he said.

"We have 42 stadiums spread throughout the country, with transport links, parking facilities, expertise in handling crowds and plenty of space to ensure social distancing."

The Scottish government say they are grateful and will "consider the offer in detail and look forward to discussing the part SPFL can play in this vital work".

Meanwhile, Doncaster insists there is "no concern" over the £1m in television money yet to be paid out to clubs from last season.

The hold up is due to the company's accounts having not yet been signed off.

"Like every other aspect of life around the world, Covid has caused complications," Doncaster told BBC Scotland.

"We've had a number of discussions with overseas broadcasters in particular and that has caused a slight delay.

"There is no concern, it's just a question of going through the process, which is taking slightly longer than usual.

"The audit committee, when they are ready, will submit a set of accounts to the board. When they are signed off, any fees due to clubs from last season will be paid up.

"In the scheme of things, £1m is not going to be much of a solution.

"In terms of Uefa solidarity money, that's normally paid out in October and November and has been delayed until probably nearer to Christmas."

A Scottish FA survey estimates Scottish football has already suffered a collective loss of £70m due to the pandemic.