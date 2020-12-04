Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Last time out, Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley opted not to forecast the score of a game involving his team. But Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke is taking a much bolder approach in this week's Sportscene predictions.
The former Scotland international goes up against The Nine presenter Amy Irons in trying to guess the outcome of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches, including his side's meeting with Hamilton Academical.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Chris
|Hamilton v Kilmarnock
|0-2
|1-2
|Livingston v Dundee United
|1-2
|1-1
|Motherwell v Hibernian
|1-2
|1-2
|St Mirren v Aberdeen
|0-2
|0-2
|Ross County v Rangers
|0-2
|0-3
|Celtic v St Johnstone
|2-1
|2-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Chris' prediction: 1-2
Livingston v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Chris' prediction: 1-1
Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Chris' prediction: 1-2
St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Chris' prediction: 0-2
Ross County v Rangers (Sun 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Chris' prediction: 0-3
Celtic v St Johnstone (Sun 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Chris' prediction: 2-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|680
|Pundits
|590
|Amy v Pundits
|P14
|W5
|D4
|L5