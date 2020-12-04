Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

graphic

Last time out, Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley opted not to forecast the score of a game involving his team. But Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke is taking a much bolder approach in this week's Sportscene predictions.

The former Scotland international goes up against The Nine presenter Amy Irons in trying to guess the outcome of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches, including his side's meeting with Hamilton Academical.

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership
AmyChris
Hamilton v Kilmarnock0-21-2
Livingston v Dundee United1-21-1
Motherwell v Hibernian1-21-2
St Mirren v Aberdeen0-20-2
Ross County v Rangers0-20-3
Celtic v St Johnstone2-12-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sat 15:00 GMT)

Hamilton Killie

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)

Livingston v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sat 15:00)

Motherwell v Hibs

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sat 15:00)

St Mirren v Aberdee

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Ross County v Rangers (Sun 12:00)

Ross County v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-3

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sun 15:00)

Celtic St Johnstone graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy680
Pundits590
Amy v Pundits
P14W5D4L5

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport