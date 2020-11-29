Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Favourites Rangers will face St Mirren in Paisley in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup as Steven Gerrard looks to win his first trophy.

After Celtic's shock exit at the hands of Ross County, the Dingwall side travel to play Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston.

Alloa Athletic will host Hibernian and fellow Championship side Dunfermline Athletic will welcome St Johnstone.

The ties will take place on December 15, 16 and 17.

Rangers have reached the semi-final and final in Gerrard's two seasons in charge. However, Celtic's exit means there will be a new winner for the first time since in 2016.