Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4OsasunaOsasuna0

Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona after scoring for Barcelona against Osasuna
Lionel Messi was on the books of hometown club Newell's Old Boys - where Diego Maradona had a spell as a player - before joining Barcelona

Lionel Messi paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna on Sunday.

Forward Messi, 33, unveiled a Newell's Old Boys shirt - one of Argentina great Maradona's former clubs - after his side's fourth goal.

The Argentine also looked to the screen showing Maradona's picture at the Nou Camp and raised both hands in the air.

Martin Braithwwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho also scored.

Ronald Koeman's side had managed just one win in their previous six Spanish top-flight games.

Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Messi was also on the books of Argentine team Newell's Old Boys as a youngster before joining Barcelona. Maradona's playing career included a spell at Barca.external-link

After scoring, Messi lifted his shirt to reveal a red and black replica kit of his hometown club. It was a number 10 shirt, which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.

Barca had paid tribute before kick-off to Maradona, who played for the Catalan club from 1982 to 1984, hanging a framed, signed shirt of his above the presidential box.

Players held a minute's silence in front of an old Barcelona shirt bearing the number 10.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2DestSubstituted forFirpoat 61'minutes
  • 28Mingueza
  • 15LengletSubstituted forAleñáat 67'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 61'minutes
  • 10MessiBooked at 74mins
  • 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 61'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña

Osasuna

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4García
  • 22Rodríguez Navas
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 27Moncayola
  • 6SanjurjoSubstituted forBrasanacat 64'minutes
  • 21PérezSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes
  • 7Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forÁlvaro Armadoat 23'minutes
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 74'minutes
  • 17BudimirSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 8Brasanac
  • 10Torres
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 13Martínez
  • 19Gallego Puigsech
  • 23Hernández
  • 26Álvarez
  • 37Delgado Saverio
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Facundo Roncaglia tries a through ball, but Juan Cruz is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  8. Post update

    Enric Gallego (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kike Barja (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai García.

  11. Post update

    Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Darko Brasanac (Osasuna).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kike Barja (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nacho Vidal.

  16. Post update

    Trincão (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Osasuna).

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Enric Gallego replaces Ante Budimir.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Rubén García.

