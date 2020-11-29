Match ends, Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0.
Lionel Messi paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring in Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna on Sunday.
Forward Messi, 33, unveiled a Newell's Old Boys shirt - one of Argentina great Maradona's former clubs - after his side's fourth goal.
The Argentine also looked to the screen showing Maradona's picture at the Nou Camp and raised both hands in the air.
Martin Braithwwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho also scored.
Ronald Koeman's side had managed just one win in their previous six Spanish top-flight games.
Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 60.
Messi was also on the books of Argentine team Newell's Old Boys as a youngster before joining Barcelona. Maradona's playing career included a spell at Barca.
After scoring, Messi lifted his shirt to reveal a red and black replica kit of his hometown club. It was a number 10 shirt, which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.
Barca had paid tribute before kick-off to Maradona, who played for the Catalan club from 1982 to 1984, hanging a framed, signed shirt of his above the presidential box.
Players held a minute's silence in front of an old Barcelona shirt bearing the number 10.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2DestSubstituted forFirpoat 61'minutes
- 28Mingueza
- 15LengletSubstituted forAleñáat 67'minutes
- 18Alba
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
- 21de Jong
- 14CoutinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 61'minutes
- 10MessiBooked at 74mins
- 9BraithwaiteSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 61'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 6Aleñá
- 8Pjanic
- 11Dembélé
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
Osasuna
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4García
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 12Roncaglia
- 27Moncayola
- 6SanjurjoSubstituted forBrasanacat 64'minutes
- 21PérezSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes
- 7Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forÁlvaro Armadoat 23'minutes
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 74'minutes
- 17BudimirSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 8Brasanac
- 10Torres
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 13Martínez
- 19Gallego Puigsech
- 23Hernández
- 26Álvarez
- 37Delgado Saverio
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
