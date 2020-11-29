Rangers: Filip Helander self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Rangers
Rangers defender Filip Helander is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
Helander will miss Sunday's Scottish League Cup meeting with Falkirk, with the League 1 leaders also without two players after positive tests.
The 27-year-old could also miss the Europa League ties against Standard Liege and Lech Poznan, and the Scottish Premiership trip to Ross County.
"We wish Filip well and look forward to his return to our squad," Rangers said.
