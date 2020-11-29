Celtic's run of 35 cup wins came to an end at home to Ross County

Manager Neil Lennon concedes his record "doesn't count for anything at the minute" as Celtic's poor form continued with a Scottish League Cup defeat at home by Ross County.

Prior to the 2-0 defeat, Lennon insisted he had the "full support" of chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

But Celtic have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

"Today's result wouldn't have helped, put it that way," said Lennon.

"If you keep losing games, there is an expectation at this club, there's a demand for excellence and there's a demand for wins - I am fully aware of that.

"I am not standing here like the happy clapper saying everything's okay, because it's not. But we'll do everything we can, if I've still got the opportunity to do that, to turn things around."

As a player, Lennon won 11 trophies with Celtic and nine more have been delivered over two spells as manager.

However, the champions trail Rangers by 11 points in the Premiership as they chase a record 10th successive title, albeit with two games in hand.

And it is the first time Celtic have suffered four successive home defeats since January 1958 and, afterwards, there was a heavy police presence as a hundreds of fans gathered outside to protest.

'There's a lot of soul-searching'

On Thursday, Lennon takes his already-eliminated side to face AC Milan after three defeats in four Europa League group games.

"We are in a bad moment," he added. "It's not a question of coming out and criticising the players because they are all in it together.

"I thought the atmosphere before the game was excellent. I thought the body language was good but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot. Sometimes on a run like this your legs feel a bit heavier, your thinking is not too clear.

"What I'm trying to work out is we are more or less the same squad who were rampant last year and they have not been in any consistent vein of form. We are not playing anywhere near as we can and that's on me.

"There's a lot of soul searching for me and my staff, I don't want to put too much on the players because they are devastated in there."