Last-gasp winner sends Marine into third round

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday and is live on the BBC.

Traditionally one of the biggest days in the football calendar, the third round sees Premier League and Championship clubs join the tournament.

They will join those lower league clubs that made it through this weekend's second-round ties.

The draw is live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT on Monday.

This is before the final second-round tie between two of the remaining non-league clubs, Canvey Island and Boreham Wood.

Other notable non-league sides through to the third round are National League North team Chorley, who beat Peterborough and eighth-tier Marine, who scored a 120th-minute winner to shock 10-man Havant and Waterlooville.

The current holders are Arsenal, who are ball number two in Monday's draw.

The draw numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Chelsea

13 Coventry City

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Leeds United

20 Leicester City

21 Liverpool

22 Luton Town

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

25 Middlesbrough

26 Millwall

27 Newcastle United

28 Norwich City

29 Nottingham Forest

30 Preston North End

31 Queens Park Rangers

32 Reading

33 Rotherham United

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wolverhampton Wanderers

44 Wycombe Wanderers

45 Stevenage

46 Blackpool

47 Tranmere Rovers

48 Crawley Town

49 Stockport County

50 Plymouth Argyle

51 Portsmouth

52 Cheltenham Town

53 Chorley

54 Morecambe

55 Shrewsbury Town

56 Mansfield Town

57 Newport County

58 Marine

59 Exeter City

60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood

61 Doncaster Rovers

62 Milton Keynes Dons

63 Bristol Rovers

64 Oldham Athletic