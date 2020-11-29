Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Vance started in Northern Ireland's win over Belarus last Friday

Northern Ireland's Demi Vance is to undergo season-ending surgery on an ACL injury sustained during her side's win over Belarus on Friday.

The injury means the defender, 29, will miss NI's crucial Women's Euro 2022 qualifier against the Faroe Islands.

Kenny Shiels' side can secure a play-off place with a win at Seaview on Tuesday.

"As gutting as it is, I have to believe everything happens for a reason," said Rangers midfielder Vance.

"I will continue to stay positive throughout the highs and lows of this long process."

Vance is one of Northern Ireland's most experience campaigners, and made the move to Glasgow last December having won NIFL Women's Player of the Year while at Glentoran in 2019.

She picked up the injury during the second half of Friday's win, as Northern Ireland went on to record a hugely significant win.