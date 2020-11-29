Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Raul Jimenez was replaced by Fabio Silva after being carried off on a stretcher at Emirates Stadium

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was taken to hospital after being given oxygen following a clash of heads during his side's Premier League match at Arsenal.

Sunday's game at Emirates Stadium was in its early stages when Jimenez and David Luiz accidently collided.

Play was stopped for about 10 minutes while Mexico international Jimenez and Arsenal's Luiz received treatment.

Brazil centre-back Luiz was able to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Arsenal said protocols were followed regarding Luiz returning to play on. However, the 33-year-old was pictured with blood seeping from his head bandage. He did not reappear for the start of the second half and was replaced by Rob Holding.

Footballers who sustain a suspected concussion, either during training or in a game, should immediately be removed from the pitch and not allowed to return until the appropriate treatment has been administered, according to FA guidelines. external-link

Jimenez, who was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old had netted four times in nine top-flight appearances this term before Sunday's match.

Jimenez signed a new four-year contract with the Molineux club in October.