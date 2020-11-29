Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says his side are a pony in a title horse race

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments147

Tottenham 'control' pleases Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur "are a pony" who are not in the title race, said boss Jose Mourinho as his side returned to the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs drew 0-0 at Chelsea with a disciplined performance to go above Liverpool on goal difference.

This is the first time Tottenham have finished a day top of the league after 10 or more games since January 1985.

"A draw here is usually a positive thing. My dressing room is not happy. That is the best thing," he said.

"It is fantastic. It is a complete change of mentality and personality."

Spurs have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup, losing the 2019 Champions League final to Liverpool under Mauricio Pochettino.

Their only two league titles have famously come in years ending with one - 1951 and 1961 - as this season will.

Mourinho tried to quell that talk, despite praising his side's mentality.

"We're not even in the [title] race so we're not a horse. We're a pony," he said.

In February 2014, Mourinho said something similar about his Chelsea side: "The title race is between two horses [Arsenal and Manchester City] and a little horse that needs milk and needs to learn how to jump." They finished third.

At Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Mourinho gave Wales centre-back Joe Rodon, a summer signing from Swansea, a first Premier League start - and said he was a contrast to Brazil's Thiago Silva, who joined Chelsea from Paris St-Germain.

"You see the difference: Joe Rodon was playing for Swansea, Thiago Silva was for many, many years one of the best centre-backs in the world," said the former Chelsea boss.

"Maybe one month of Thiago's salary pays Joe's annual salary.

"Of course, Chelsea are one of the biggest contenders, there's no doubt about that. I believe for them it's not a problem at all to be two points behind."

'If we're contenders, Spurs have to be'

Chelsea 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur: Frank Lampard thought Chelsea 'were on top' of Spurs

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard played 215 times for the Blues under Mourinho. A win would have made him the only manager to beat the Portuguese in three consecutive league games.

He believes his former mentor's team are title challengers.

"It's Jose's call to say it as he sees it from his end, but they are top of the league," said Lampard.

"If we're contenders then they have to be contenders.

"They have invested heavily - they've got people like Gareth Bale sitting on the bench, and Dele Alli's not here.

"There are not just ourselves, Tottenham and Liverpool that are in the race, there are a lot of teams around us in this season which is looking slightly different to recent seasons."

'A gift for the fans'

Mourinho says he is delighted that his team will be top of the table at the start of the weekend that fans are allowed back.

Spurs' derby with Arsenal next Sunday will take place in front of 2,000 fans after the government agreed to let a limited number of supporters into English football games outside the most Covid-affected areas.

"We stay top. I like the feeling. The feeling of playing the first game with public and being top is a gift for the fans," he said. "Not just these 2,000 but what they represent - the universe of Tottenham fans."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • If we're the Pony then Arsenal have to be Donkeys 🤣

    • end racism ALL lives matter BBC replied:
      Doing well but a long way to go.

      Let's see at 30+ games.

  • Lamps says Spurs have spent heavily??? Is he thick? Spurs spent 60 million, Chelsea and Lamps spent 240 MILLION in the last transfer window. There is no comparison.

    • Now wash your hands please replied:
      In answer to your question, yes he is. Comes across as a total clown every time he speaks.

  • I’m a Liverpool fan, so haven’t got a massive amount of affection for Mourinho, but I have to say I’m enjoying seeing Jose’s recent resurgence. I love the way there’s a hidden snide dig in nearly everything he says. He’s funny. He looked so depressed during his spell at United, but has definitely got his pecker up at the moment!

    • YNWA replied:
      100%.

  • TBH was sceptical when Jose became our manager like most Spurs fans I suppose. But I have to say I am warming too him. Today was a game we would have lost in the past but he seems to have got us ticking over nicely. Well done everyone at Spurs.

    • Lonster replied:
      Jose needs a special environment to manage, to get the best out of him. Chelsea Part 1 gave him that and he was outstanding, he had that at Inter too...Levy needs to play this one right and if he does you'll get a happy Jose and trophies with it.

  • After City and Chelski on consecutive weeks it will be nice to be playing one of the bottom sides next week

    • Lupa replied:
      I'm a gooner and I chuckled at this... nice

  • Isn't it funny how the BBC allow comments on the most ridiculous things - like this - when comments are not allowed on the most important and controversial news items? It just goes to show that the BBC really don't care what the people who pay their salaries think.

    • Lupa replied:
      It makes me wonder, for example there is a very high level of coverage for the WSL but there has not been one single article with a HYS.

      Why?

  • 8pts up on Arsenal before next week's NLD. 11pts after would be nice.

    • George replied:
      Yes but it's going to be 5 points Spursy when we crush you 5-0

  • I don't support Tottenham but I'll be happy if they do go on to challenge for the league this season. Mourinho is a brilliant manager and remarkable character. Football is duller without him.

    • punjabi mundah replied:
      Don't worry he will show his other side of wrath when his team lose
      He's only one way if playing and that is counter attack and then park the bus/ lorry and buoy a wall

  • So literally the only thing left is to throw the old and tired ‘park the bus’ comment around. You might want to look at the PL top scorers, Spurs have 21 one behind Chelsea and Liverpool. What did the bus drive Sonny and Harry up the other end to have a shot and then drive them back ? All rather amusing. Top tonight and a distinct lack of gooners on here this evening. Wonder why.

    • punjabi mundah replied:
      Let's see where you will be at the end of the season and it's not all about where you are compared to the gooners
      Wait for it when it goes sour for you which will coincide with the drop in form of Son .

  • Liverpool fan, 30 + years. However I admire José and if I wasn't a Liverpool fan, I'd support spurs. I've liked them since the days of Glen Hoddle.

    I wish them well. Of course I hope Liverpool win the league :)

    • Lovell replied:
      Nobody cares if you’re a Liverpool fan or how long you say you’ve supported them

  • Mourinho , psychological games !! Play down expectations , put no pressure on the players but come May he fully expects to be thereabouts .
    I won't mention Arsenal today !!

  • Surely Mourinho has lived in London long enough to know it's a bad idea to describe his club as "pony"!

    • YNWA replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Not a football fan but it is refreshing to see a bit of competition at the top of the premiership.

    • kennycanuck replied:
      Not a fan? Then thanks for dropping by.
      Nowt nowt ont telly?

  • Love how Jose has triggered everyone He is so good at it as well 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • On a threadbare budget cus let's face Spurs still don't compete on a monetary level like the other 'big' 5 - Jose will enjoy winning the League this year. More satisfying than doing it on Loadsamoney!

    • Lupa replied:
      Does that threadbare budget include the 400+ million spent on a new stadium?

      Life on the poverty line eh?...

  • And that's the difference between Poch and Jose. With Poch, the nice boy, Spurs would have been happy with a draw, whereas now they know what it feels like to win - which is why the dressing room isn't happy tonight.

    • finnharpsman replied:
      If they are not happy for not winning, they should have made a better effort to win it instead of putting so much effort into drawing it.

  • Good time to come up with that. Spurs going to beat their next PL opponents by more than 10.

  • Over the past twenty-odd years Tottenham would have lost that game 1-0 .... and usually did.
    That looks a little like progress to me.

  • Jose winning the PL with Spurs IMO would be his greatest achievement after Porto winning the CL with him.

    Its a 6 horse race this season atleast. More nail-biting and nerve wracking. With fans coming back I hope things get more interesting.

  • The match was dire between Spurs and Chelsea which saw Spurs go top and a Chelsea win would've seen them go top.

    Which "world" is the PL the best league in exactly...?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC