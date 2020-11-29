Last updated on .From the section Football

Players stood around a large Maradona flag before kick-off for a minute's applause

Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys paid tribute to the late Diego Maradona before their game in the aptly named Copa Diego Armando Maradona at the Bombonera on Sunday.

Argentina legend Maradona - who died on Wednesday at the age of 60 - won a 1981 title with Boca before moving to Europe, and ended his career with spells at both Newell's and Boca.

Before the match, the players wore special shirts for a minute's applause next to a flag and picture of Maradona, one of the greatest ever footballers.

There were banners celebrating Maradona all over the Bombonera

There were Maradona banners and flags all around the stadium, while a remote control car with a Boca jersey brought on the match ball.

The Copa Diego Armando Maradona is the new name for the Argentine league cup, which is effectively a replacement for the league this season.

No fans were allowed in the stadium but supporters gathered outside

During the game, Boca players all had Maradona's name on the back of their shirts, while Newell's players all had the former Argentina captain and manager's famous number 10 on the front of theirs.

The referee had a large message saying "Gracias Diego" on the back of his shirt.

After Edwin Cardona's free-kick gave Boca the lead, the players stood around an Argentina jersey and applauded, while Maradona's daughter, Dalma, was in tears watching from her father's box.

A special remote control car drove the match ball on to the pitch

Maradona, who won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina as a player, suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home on Wednesday.

There were three days of national mourning in Argentina after his death.

Lorenzo Insigne celebrated Napoli's first goal with a Maradona tribute

Elsewhere, Napoli unveiled a new Argentina-style kit in memory of Maradona before their 4-0 Serie A win over Roma.

Maradona played for Napoli from 1984 to 1991, winning two Italian league titles.

Barcelona - who he played for before Napoli - also paid tribute to Maradona in their 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi celebrated a goal by lifting off his jersey to reveal he was wearing a Newell's kit with number 10 from Maradona's time at the club. Messi is a Newell's fan.