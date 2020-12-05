Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay scored in Brighton's 1-1 draw away to Southampton in July

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will monitor the fitness of Neal Maupay, who was forced off against Liverpool with a hamstring problem.

Tariq Lamptey is back from a ban but Adam Lallana is ruled out after injuring his groin at Anfield, while this game may come too soon for Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister.

Southampton will assess Danny Ings, who returned to full training on Thursday after a month out with a knee injury.

Nathan Redmond may also come back into contention following a hamstring issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have got some good unsung players including James Ward-Prowse, who scored those two cracking goals against Aston Villa and grabbed another in the defeat by Manchester United last week. He'll be a threat again against the Seagulls.

The manager has done a fabulous job and the club deserve a pat on the back for holding on to him despite that 9-0 defeat against Leicester last year.

Brighton were good against Liverpool in last week's 1-1 draw and have started to look like a decent side. I know they haven't beaten the Saints since they came up to the Premier League but I fancy them to end that run.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Sister Bliss from Faithless

Their last top-flight victory on a Monday came at West Ham in December 2002

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are winless in the six Premier League meetings (D4, L2), conceding at least once in all of these games.

Southampton are unbeaten in their past seven matches against the Seagulls in all competitions (W3, D4).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton and Sheffield United are the only teams yet to win a top-flight home game this season prior to the latest round of matches.

Albion's total of 10 points is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League campaign.

They lost three of their opening four league fixtures, but have been defeated just once in their subsequent six matches (W1, D4).

Brighton's last eight Premier League goals have been scored by eight different players, including a Jake Livermore own goal.

Danny Welbeck has scored five league and cup goals against Southampton, the joint-highest figure of his career against a particular opponent.

Solly March is set to become the fifth player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Brighton.

Southampton