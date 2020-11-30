Vote for your goal of the FA Cup second round

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup second round produced some big upsets, incredible drama and plenty of spectacular goals - but which of these eight strikes was the best?

Watch our pick of the best goals in the video above, and then cast a vote for your favourite.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

The FA Cup

Also in Sport