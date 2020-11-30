Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbie McManus made her England debut in 2018 and made three appearances, including two starts, at last year's World Cup

Manchester United defender Abbie McManus has joined England's training camp at St George's Park.

The 27-year-old will be available for the second of two in-house training fixtures.

The first match, where Phil Neville's squad was split into two teams, finished 8-1 at Stoke on Friday.

McManus, who has 17 caps for the senior England team, was part of the Lionesses squad who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019.

They were due to play Norway on Tuesday at Bramall Lane, but that was cancelled because of Covid-19 travel restrictions for the visitors and they have yet to announce details of an alternative fixture.