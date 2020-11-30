Last updated on .From the section Football

Thomas Muller expanded the football lexicon

It's been another big week of football. Burnley showed their consistency with another 5-0 loss to Manchester City, Sergio Reguilon does not get cricket and the FA Cup second round reminded us why we love this stupid old game.

1. The game, it hath not gone

Just when you think you're falling out of love with football, you see a photograph of a goalkeeper from an eighth-tier side who have just qualified for the FA Cup third round, getting the cans in for the team from the supermarket, and you're reminded of what it's all about.

You simply love to see it

Marine, from Merseyside, scored in the 120th minute on Sunday to shock 10-man Havant & Waterlooville.

Marine, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West, will play in the third round for only the second time in their history.

Here's how it was celebrated in the dressing room.

2. Fans return to stadiums. Sort of.

With lockdown lifting this week, we're due to see the return of limited numbers of fans to some stadiums across the country soon.

In the meantime, these supporters got inventive during the FA Cup second round.

3. While we're talking 'magic of the cup'

Please also enjoy this video of Chorley belting out some Adele to celebrate their FA Cup upset against Peterborough on Saturday.

They became the first non-league side to make it into the third round this weekend, after toppling Posh, who sit 89 places above them in the English football pyramid.

4. 'Can they do it on a windy night in Stuttgart?'

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has reinvented the "windy night in Stoke" cliche for 2020.

5. Old Boys' club

Lionel Messi paid tribute to another great Argentina number 10 in Barcelona's 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna on Sunday.

After scoring his side's fourth goal, the Barcelona skipper unveiled a Newell's Old Boys shirt - one of the late Diego Maradona's former clubs and the team where Messi started out at youth level.

Lorenzo Insigne, who plays for Napoli where Maradona famously won two Serie A titles, also paid tribute after scoring a free-kick on Sunday.

6. Cultural exchange

Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon has adapted well to life in England since signing for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, some aspects of the native culture, like cricket, take a little longer to get used to.

7. At least someone enjoyed the London derby

NFL player JJ Watt's dog is all of us watching Chelsea and Spurs cancel each other out in a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

8. Leeds run the show

Leeds United's attacking, energetic approach paid off on Saturday, with a 1-0 win over hosts Everton.

9. 'Can we play you every week?'

Death, taxes and Burnley getting beaten 5-0 by Manchester City.

In a topsy-turvy season, this kind of consistency gave us comfort at the weekend.

10. James Ward-Prowse delivers again

Edinson Cavani came off the bench with two impressive headers to help Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 on Saturday.

However, Saints defensive midfielder James Ward-Prowse shone in the first half, scoring his ninth Premier League goal from a direct free-kick and an assist.

Satisfaction guaranteed

11. LiVARpool #392

Liverpool came unstuck against Brighton on Saturday, thanks in part to a few VAR rulings, including two disallowed goals and a late penalty being awarded against them after review.

Jordan Henderson has seen enough.

Jon Walters had this to say though.

12. Anti-complacency seats

And, finally, spare a thought for the coaching staff at Swedish side Ostersunds FK, who were confronted by this welcome on Sunday. One crumb of comfort is the coaching staff probably spent a lot of time out of their seats as they watched their side getting trounced 4-0 by Gothenburg.