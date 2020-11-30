Scotland have failed to score in back-to-back defeats against Portugal and Finland

Scotland's experience in big games will help in the bid to overcome Finland at Easter Road, says defender Jen Beattie.

Following back-to-back 1-0 defeats away to the Finns and Portugal, the Scots are four points behind both in the race to reach Euro 2022, with three Group E matches remaining.

"It's a high pressure game and we have managed to produce in high pressure games before," said Beattie.

"There is more than enough belief that we can win the rest of our games."

Scotland are number one seeds in the group and are aiming for third successive major finals but a lack of menace in attack has been their undoing in those recent losses in Helsinki and Lisbon.

"We know what it feels like to miss out and we know how it feels to qualify," explained Beattie, who won the first of her 129 caps in 2008. "The emotions are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

"It's been amazing that this squad has qualified for two tournaments on the bounce and we would be absolutely gutted if we didn't make the Euros. That fuels the fire. We want it more than anything.

"There have been a lot of discussions as a group and I think that's a good thing. People are being proactive and trying to figure out what's going wrong.

"Now we have another opportunity to put it right but Finland are such an organised team, so the intensity and tempo needs to be there. Patience is always huge but, for us, it's now finding the balance between that and finding a cutting edge in the final third."

Winger Claire Emslie has been ruled out through injury, with Rachel McLauchlan called up, while Christie Murray is available after self-isolating.

Having missed last week's trip to Portugal, head coach Shelley Kerr will once again be absent after coming into contact with a positive case of Covid-19, with Andy Thomson deputising.

"It's always going to be bizarre when the head coach is missing and her presence was missed but she has been well and truly connected to us, with Zoom chats every day," explained Beattie.

"Andy has been brilliant. All the staff have adapted to the situation."

Scotland complete their fixtures away to Cyprus and at home to Portugal.

If Scotland fail to top the group, they could still make it to the finals in England as one of the three best runners-up or through the play-offs between the other nations finishing second.