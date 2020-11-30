Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group E
ScotlandScotland19:30Finland WomenFinland Women
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Scotland v Finland: We want Euro 2022 place 'more than anything' - Jen Beattie

Scotland forward Erin Cuthbert in action against Portugal
Scotland have failed to score in back-to-back defeats against Portugal and Finland

Scotland's experience in big games will help in the bid to overcome Finland at Easter Road, says defender Jen Beattie.

Following back-to-back 1-0 defeats away to the Finns and Portugal, the Scots are four points behind both in the race to reach Euro 2022, with three Group E matches remaining.

"It's a high pressure game and we have managed to produce in high pressure games before," said Beattie.

"There is more than enough belief that we can win the rest of our games."

Scotland are number one seeds in the group and are aiming for third successive major finals but a lack of menace in attack has been their undoing in those recent losses in Helsinki and Lisbon.

"We know what it feels like to miss out and we know how it feels to qualify," explained Beattie, who won the first of her 129 caps in 2008. "The emotions are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

"It's been amazing that this squad has qualified for two tournaments on the bounce and we would be absolutely gutted if we didn't make the Euros. That fuels the fire. We want it more than anything.

"There have been a lot of discussions as a group and I think that's a good thing. People are being proactive and trying to figure out what's going wrong.

"Now we have another opportunity to put it right but Finland are such an organised team, so the intensity and tempo needs to be there. Patience is always huge but, for us, it's now finding the balance between that and finding a cutting edge in the final third."

Winger Claire Emslie has been ruled out through injury, with Rachel McLauchlan called up, while Christie Murray is available after self-isolating.

Having missed last week's trip to Portugal, head coach Shelley Kerr will once again be absent after coming into contact with a positive case of Covid-19, with Andy Thomson deputising.

"It's always going to be bizarre when the head coach is missing and her presence was missed but she has been well and truly connected to us, with Zoom chats every day," explained Beattie.

"Andy has been brilliant. All the staff have adapted to the situation."

Scotland complete their fixtures away to Cyprus and at home to Portugal.

If Scotland fail to top the group, they could still make it to the finals in England as one of the three best runners-up or through the play-offs between the other nations finishing second.

Group E

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st December 2020

  • ScotlandScotland19:30Finland WomenFinland Women
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women11:00Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina
  • Turkey WomenTurkey Women14:00RussiaRussia
  • Czech Rep WomCzech Republic14:00Moldova WomenMoldova Women
  • Israel WomenIsrael Women14:30Malta WomenMalta Women
  • Hungary WomenHungary Women14:30IcelandIceland
  • Croatia WomenCroatia Women15:00Romania WomenRomania Women
    Match cancelled
  • DenmarkDenmark16:15ItalyItaly
  • Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women17:00Estonia WomenEstonia Women
  • Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women17:00SwedenSweden
  • R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland17:00GermanyGermany
  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women17:00Montenegro WomenMontenegro Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands99004233927
2Russia97022151621
3Slovenia Women84042012812
4Kosovo Women9315623-1710
5Turkey Women9126826-185
6Estonia Women8017129-281

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99004814727
2Italy87012552021
3Bos-Herze Wom95041617-115
4Israel Women82151016-67
5Malta Women9216930-217
6Georgia Women9009342-390

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway66003413318
2Wales7322134911
3N Ireland Wom73221216-411
4Belarus Women62041112-16
5Faroe Islands Women6006037-370

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65103213116
2Poland Women74211621414
3Czech Rep Wom7412179813
4Moldova Women6105335-323
5Azerbaijan Women6006122-210

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women54101721513
2Portugal541071613
3Scotland5302162149
4Albania Women7205720-136
5Cyprus Women6006022-220

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76103423219
2Iceland75112451916
3Slovakia Women7313713-610
4Hungary Women72141119-87
5Latvia Women8008239-370

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France76103203219
2Austria75112131816
3Serbia Women740321111012
4North Macedonia Women8206839-316
5Kazakhstan Women7007231-290

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland76102021819
2Belgium76013352818
3Romania Women73041216-49
4Croatia Women7214718-117
5Lithuania Women8008132-310

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77004304321
2R. of Ireland Wom7412107313
3Ukraine Women74031420-612
4Greece Women8215621-157
5Montenegro Women7007126-250
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

