Swansea's Andre Ayew holds off Cardiff's Curtis Nelson during January's south Wales derby stalemate

The south Wales derby between Cardiff City and Swansea City on 12 December will kick off at 12:30 GMT.

The Cardiff City Stadium fixture had been due to start at 15:00 GMT but has been brought forward because of television coverage.

Cardiff are currently 17th in the Championship, while Swansea are fourth.

The two clubs' most recent competitive meeting was a goalless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium in January 2020.

Swansea won the corresponding game at the Liberty Stadium in October 2019 1-0 thanks to a Ben Wilmot goal.

Both Welsh clubs reached the Championship play-offs last season, but Swansea have made the brighter start to 2020-21.

Two more Swansea fixtures have been moved after being selected for live television coverage. Their trip to Derby County on 16 December will now kick off at 17:30 GMT, while their home game with Reading has been put back a day to 30 December (20:00 GMT).

Cardiff's trip to Norwich City on 19 December has also been brought forward to a 12:30 GMT kick-off due to television coverage.