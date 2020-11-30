Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Harris' Cardiff side had won only once in eight matches before their weekend thrashing of Luton Town

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies says it is too soon to question manager Neil Harris' Cardiff City future.

Harris conceded he was fighting for his job prior to Saturday's 4-0 win over Luton Town, which lifted Cardiff to 14th in the Championship.

The Bluebirds reached last season's play-off semi-finals but have struggled for consistency so far in this campaign.

"I think the whole changing room backs the manager," Smithies said.

"Ultimately it's the players who go out on the pitch and get the results so it's us that should be held accountable in my opinion.

"I think all over the pitch we could have done more to get more points on the board. We just need to knuckle down now, focus and start racking those points up."

Harris suggested before the Luton win that Cardiff's next two games would be "a big period" for him and as a squad after defeat at Coventry on 25 November left them with only one victory in eight games.

Having thumped Luton, Cardiff will target a second successive win when they host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies began his career at Huddersfield and played more than 270 games for the Yorkshire club

Asked whether talk of a potential managerial change was premature, Smithies said: "Definitely, for me.

"Getting the win the other day was massive for us. It gave us a lift and it means we can go into this game with a bit more confidence.

"But it's all about following it up and getting a string of results together. It's a great opportunity to do that at home."

Harris, who celebrated a year in charge at Cardiff earlier this month, says he "can't control" speculation about his job security.

"That's the society we live in, that's the world of football. I accept that as a manager," Harris said.

"Where I was honest was (saying) that results have not been good enough.

"We have not climbed the mountain and started going down the other side just because we beat Luton 4-0.

"We need to find that consistency. We have got to win games of football. We are not where we want to be."

Cardiff finished fifth in 2019-20 after winning seven of their last 10 regular-season games, yet the Luton triumph was only a fourth in 14 league fixtures this term.

"The group take the praise from Saturday but Saturday has now gone, we are preparing for Tuesday," Harris said.

"We have to show the same standards, the same level of professionalism, same ability with and without the ball which we showed on the weekend. They're the standards I expect from my team every game."