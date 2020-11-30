Like most other clubs Doncaster Rovers have not been able to play in front of fans since early March

Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin hopes a larger proportion of the Premier League's £50m rescue package for Leagues One and Two will be handed to clubs as grants.

Clubs agreed the deal earlier this month having rejected it in October.

"Originally it was a £20m grant and £30m loan, and I know the EFL's aspiration is for that to be a £50m grant," Baldwin said.

A financial deal to help Championship sides is yet to be reached.

While no firm date has been set for clubs to receive the money, Baldwin feels a deal could be agreed in the coming two weeks, with clubs receiving the cash by Christmas.

The UK Government, which has given financial support to other sports and non-league football, has refused to give taxpayer money to the EFL and called on the Premier League to help clubs instead.

"This rescue package is to compensate for lost matchday ticket sales and therefore 'why should it be a loan?' is an argument we would put forward because it's monies we've genuinely lost," Baldwin told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Equally - and we're extremely grateful to receive it when we receive it - it's not covering other losses such as season tickets that we've not sold and it doesn't allow for any refunds whatsoever.

"It would be a kick in the teeth if we were expected to take loans for monies that we've genuinely lost and have to pay them back at some stage."