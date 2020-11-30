Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland prevailed against Belarus on Friday to inch closer to a historic Euro 2022 play-off

Women's Euro 2022: Northern Ireland v Faroe Islands Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 1 December Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Experienced defender Julie Nelson admits she never thought she would be in a position where Northern Ireland could reach a European play-off.

Northern Ireland can reach a first-ever Euro 2022 play-off if they beat the Faroe Islands in Group C on Tuesday.

Nelson, 35, made her international debut in 2004 and has won over 100 caps for Northern Ireland.

"After 16 years of playing it's not something I ever thought would be possible," she said.

"It would be amazing to reach a European play-off and be one of the top 18 sides in Europe.

"We are ranked outside the top 30 so it would be an unbelievable achievement."

Northern Ireland beat the Faroes 6-0 in the reverse fixture however Nelson says Kenny Shiels' side cannot take anything for granted at Seaview.

"We're buzzing and raring to go tomorrow night. We are still on a high from Friday night and we are looking forward to the game," she added.

"I don't think we got much sleep on Friday. I got about two hours and I think most of the girls are the same.

Nelson's experience at the back will be even more crucial in the absence of the injured Demi Vance

"It will be a tough game. Yes, we beat them 6-0 over there but we can't take them for granted.

"We watched the first half of their game against Belarus and they look a much better side. We will have to perform at our best.

"To be in this position with one team to go, against a team who are beatable, is fantastic and we are really looking forward to it."

We are together as a squad

Northern Ireland will be without left-back Demi Vance, who is set to undergo surgery on a knee injury sustained in Friday's win over Belarus.

Nelson admits the experienced defender will be a loss to Shiels' side but says they want to use that as motivation.

"We got the disappointing news about Demi so we were all gutted about that," said the Crusaders Strikers veteran.

She is a massive player for us and has played every minute of every match before her injury, so she will be a massive loss.

"We want to go out and do it for her and the other players who aren't able to play because of injury.

"The spirit is fantastic and everyone is is it together. There's great banter and great craic on and off the pitch. We are really together as a squad."