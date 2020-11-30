FA Cup third-round: Non-league Marine land Tottenham
Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.
Marine are just the second eighth-tier side to reach the third round.
National League North side Chorley will host Wayne Rooney's Derby, while holders Arsenal host Newcastle and Liverpool head to Aston Villa in a repeat of the 2015 semi-final.
The ties will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.
"It's an unbelievable draw," Marine boss Neil Young told BBC One.
"We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose's teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward."
Stockport, of the National League, have been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham while Manchester United are at home to Championship side Watford.
Draw in full
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea
Everton v Rotherham
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff
Arsenal v Newcastle
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster
Stoke City v Leicester
Wycombe v Preston
Crawley v Leeds
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham
Luton v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich v Coventry
Blackpool v West Brom
Newport County v Brighton
Cheltenham v Mansfield
