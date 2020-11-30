FA Cup third-round: Non-league Marine land Tottenham

Last updated on .From the section FA Cupcomments93

Breaking news

Northern Premier League side Marine will play Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Marine are just the second eighth-tier side to reach the third round.

National League North side Chorley will host Wayne Rooney's Derby, while holders Arsenal host Newcastle and Liverpool head to Aston Villa in a repeat of the 2015 semi-final.

The ties will be played over the weekend of 8-11 January, 2021.

"It's an unbelievable draw," Marine boss Neil Young told BBC One.

"We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose's teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward."

Stockport, of the National League, have been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham while Manchester United are at home to Championship side Watford.

More to follow.

FA Cup archive: Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool, 2015

Draw in full

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster

Stoke City v Leicester

Wycombe v Preston

Crawley v Leeds

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham

Luton v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich v Coventry

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham v Mansfield

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • That's LFC through then

  • Great draw for Chorley and marine. Hope they both get through.

  • Spurs facing the mighty Marine? They're in deep water now!

  • Canvey v Millwall......

  • The thought of Canvey Island playing Millwall brought a smile to my face. Considering all the retired East End dockers now living on 'the island'.

  • Fantastic draw for Marine Minnows! Good luck lads, and a useful cash bonanza to boot!

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • I don’t support Villa but I’d put a large wager that they will dump Liverpool out the cup!

  • I wonder who Marine will get in the 4th round.

  • Can't believe Spurs got Marine!
    Sounds a bit fishy to me!

  • Once again your team has an easy draw and mine has a difficult one.

    CUT AND PASTE for future draws.

  • Man Utd drawn at home against Watford after a run of 8 consecutive away draws and we probably wont be able to attend.

    • Kemlyn Road replied:
      Yeah like you ever go to the game anyway!
      Wait until the final as you can probably walk to Wembley from where you live!

  • Marine Oh!

  • Bale might actually get a game

  • Spurs Won the FA cup as a Non-league team in 1900 their first FA Cup. Arsenal won their first FA Cup in 1930.

    • Garymot replied:
      Did Arsenal live south of the water in those days..........nomads :)

  • So here we go again, football focus / BBC media pages will be all about the romance of the cup and it'll show Villa v Liverpool live, same every year we end up with a 3rd round all prem tie as their main live game

    • AntonP replied:
      Because it will be a Spurs reserve/u21 team vs a non league team.. won't be a great match

  • Up the Wood

  • Another home draw for Man. Utd. What a big surprise

    • mikey replied:
      Well you should check the draws in the last few years to realise they hardly get drawn at home

  • It's the year of the one COYS

Top Stories

The FA Cup

Also in Sport