Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Irish Premiership is continuing behind closed doors amid Northern Ireland's current lockdown

Northern Ireland Football League clubs will each receive a share of a £450,000 financial support package made available through the Irish FA's partnership with the National Lottery.

The money will be distributed between all NIFL's men's and women's clubs who are either forced to play without fans or unable to play at all.

Only the men's and women's Premiership are being played during Northern Ireland's current lockdown, with all other leagues falling outside the elite sport bracket.

The NIFL Championship and Premier Intermediate League, which had been due to start earlier this month, were postponed after new restrictions were brought in by the Executive on 27 November for a two-week period.

In October, Communities minister Carál Ní Chuilín announced funding of £15m to help the NI sports sector deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic but concerns remain from clubs across the country over the long-term damages of the ongoing situation.

Up until last Friday, limited numbers of spectators had been allowed inside Irish Premiership grounds, but all fixtures were moved behind closed doors amid tighter restrictions.

"This funding is a huge boost to our member clubs at a particularly desperate time," said NIFL Managing Director Andrew Johnston.

The IFA will be responsible for the distribution of the money.