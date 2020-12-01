Champions League - Group B
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk2Real MadridReal Madrid0

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side fall out of qualification spots

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments11

Dentinho
Shakhtar Donetsk had won none of their three Champions League games since beating Real Madrid in October

Real Madrid's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 for a 24th consecutive season hang in the balance after Zinedine Zidane's side were beaten again by Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 13-time European champions are third in Group B with one game to play.

Dentinho and Manor Solomon struck in the second half for Shakhtar, who won the reverse fixture 3-2 in Madrid.

Borussia Monchengladbach can qualify as group winners with victory over winless Inter Milan later (20:00 GMT).

Zidane's side have struggled for consistency this season and suffered a shock 2-1 defeat by Alaves in La Liga on Saturday, extending their winless domestic run to three matches.

The Spanish champions, currently fourth in La Liga, were without injured pair Eden Hazard and captain Sergio Ramos but welcomed back talisman Karim Benzema for their return to the stadium where they were last crowned European champions in 2018.

Real started well as Marco Asensio hit the post after five minutes and Benzema drew goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin into action.

Trubin then tipped over from Asensio's powerful shot before half-time and again denied Benzema, before substitute Dentinho pounced on Raphael Varane's error to score with the hosts' second shot on target after 57 minutes.

Rather than retreat, Shakhtar pushed for a second and got their reward eight minutes from time when Solomon fired into the bottom corner.

Shakhtar had not scored in three group games since beating Real in October and conceded a total of 10 goals in heavy back-to-back defeats by leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

But the Ukrainian side, with their superior head-to-head record, now have the upper hand on Real going into next week's final round of fixtures.

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 81Trubin
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 77Bondar
  • 49da Silva Matos
  • 22Matvienko
  • 11MarlosSubstituted forde Andrade Barberanat 73'minutes
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 20KovalenkoSubstituted forLourencoat 85'minutes
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 10Júnior MoraesSubstituted forDentinhoat 25'minutesSubstituted forDos Santos Pedroat 85'minutes
  • 7TaisonSubstituted forSolomonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 19Solomon
  • 21Lourenco
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 28Robson Cipriano
  • 30Pyatov
  • 50Bolbat
  • 61Sudakov
  • 99Dos Santos Pedro

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5VaraneBooked at 14mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kroos
  • 25RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 77'minutes
  • 21ØdegaardSubstituted forIscoat 77'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Casemiro
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo
  • 32Chust
Referee:
Ovidiu Hategan

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Nacho is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Tetê.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

  6. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Maycon (Shakhtar Donetsk).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Tetê (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Fernando replaces Dentinho because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Alan Patrick replaces Viktor Kovalenko.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Real Madrid 0. Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maycon following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dodô.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Shakhtar Donetsk is a terrific side. The Kiev giants look good for the next phase of CL. Congratulations. All the best to RM in their next encounter.

  • Lookin' likely to drop into Europa and face Spurs?

  • Really sad for this result, what a wonderful football club with some amazing people running it and playing for the club and throughout the years, i have been hoping to.. oh wait wrong HYS

  • ZZ’s top!

  • I love it

  • Hopefully Gladbach beat us at the Di Stefano because RM shouldn't be in the Europa League. 4th better than 3rd. As bad as we are..Europa League ? no!

    Madrid wouldn't even win the Europa League anyways this season. Lets finish bottom (if thats still possible, Inter are bad too) get the season over and done with instead of playing Europa. When you win the CL, the Europa is like whatever........

    • DidjitAll replied:
      its not possible unless inter win tonight

  • Lovely

  • Absolutely 200% deserved win for Shakhtar!

    As Capello said last week after beating Inter, Madrid are still mediocre right now yet the delusionals wanted to pretend all was ok again!

    Winning the league last season with this team was spectacular, but that was done based on solid defence. Now that isn't working anymore. The attack has been awful for years.

  • Wow. Missing Bale?

    • Caferey replied:
      He struggled to get a game and was inconsistent last few years so I doubt it.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101541113
2Atl Madrid513147-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach5230144109
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan503247-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos511316-54
4Marseille501409-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool531182610
2Ajax52217528
3Atalanta52218718
4FC Midtjylland5014211-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar4013410-61
4Rennes401327-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2PSG42025416
3RB Leipzig420247-36
4Istanbul Basaksehir410339-63
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC