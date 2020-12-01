Atalanta v FC Midtjylland

Match ends, Atalanta 1, FC Midtjylland 1.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 57Sportiello
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 30mins
- 17RomeroBooked at 62mins
- 6PalominoSubstituted forToloiat 68'minutes
- 33Hateboer
- 32Pessina
- 11FreulerSubstituted forde Roonat 68'minutes
- 8GosensSubstituted forRuggeriat 86'minutes
- 10GómezSubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
- 9MurielSubstituted forTraoreat 68'minutes
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 2Toloi
- 15de Roon
- 21Piccini
- 25Gelmi
- 26Mojica
- 27Depaoli
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 42Scalvini
- 43Panada
- 72Ilicic
- 79Traore
FC Midtjylland
- 1Hansen
- 6Andersson
- 25James
- 5Høegh
- 14Scholz
- 29da SilvaBooked at 89mins
- 36DreyerSubstituted forIsaksenat 82'minutes
- 34Anderson
- 38Ogochukwu Onyeka
- 11MabilSubstituted forVibeat 68'minutes
- 9KabaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMadsenat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cools
- 15Kraev
- 16Thorsen
- 24Sorensen
- 26Vibe
- 30Ottesen
- 33Pfeiffer
- 43Madsen
- 44Dyhr
- 45Isaksen
- 46Sery Larsen
- 89Schwartz
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, FC Midtjylland 1.
Attempt missed. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland).
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland).
Attempt missed. Mikael Anderson (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Mikael Anderson (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, FC Midtjylland. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Attempt blocked. Gustav Isaksen (FC Midtjylland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Paulinho (FC Midtjylland) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Mikael Anderson (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Atalanta. Matteo Ruggeri replaces Robin Gosens.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Daniel Høegh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amad Diallo Traore.
Substitution, FC Midtjylland. Gustav Isaksen replaces Anders Dreyer.
Substitution, FC Midtjylland. Nicolas Madsen replaces Sory Kaba.