Champions League - Group D
AtalantaAtalanta1FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland1

Atalanta v FC Midtjylland

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 57Sportiello
  • 19DjimsitiBooked at 30mins
  • 17RomeroBooked at 62mins
  • 6PalominoSubstituted forToloiat 68'minutes
  • 33Hateboer
  • 32Pessina
  • 11FreulerSubstituted forde Roonat 68'minutes
  • 8GosensSubstituted forRuggeriat 86'minutes
  • 10GómezSubstituted forIlicicat 45'minutes
  • 9MurielSubstituted forTraoreat 68'minutes
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 2Toloi
  • 15de Roon
  • 21Piccini
  • 25Gelmi
  • 26Mojica
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 42Scalvini
  • 43Panada
  • 72Ilicic
  • 79Traore

FC Midtjylland

  • 1Hansen
  • 6Andersson
  • 25James
  • 5Høegh
  • 14Scholz
  • 29da SilvaBooked at 89mins
  • 36DreyerSubstituted forIsaksenat 82'minutes
  • 34Anderson
  • 38Ogochukwu Onyeka
  • 11MabilSubstituted forVibeat 68'minutes
  • 9KabaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forMadsenat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cools
  • 15Kraev
  • 16Thorsen
  • 24Sorensen
  • 26Vibe
  • 30Ottesen
  • 33Pfeiffer
  • 43Madsen
  • 44Dyhr
  • 45Isaksen
  • 46Sery Larsen
  • 89Schwartz
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamFC Midtjylland
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 1, FC Midtjylland 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, FC Midtjylland 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland).

  6. Post update

    Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka (FC Midtjylland).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikael Anderson (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikael Anderson (FC Midtjylland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, FC Midtjylland. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustav Isaksen (FC Midtjylland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Paulinho (FC Midtjylland) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  15. Post update

    Mikael Anderson (FC Midtjylland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Matteo Ruggeri replaces Robin Gosens.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Daniel Høegh.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amad Diallo Traore.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Midtjylland. Gustav Isaksen replaces Anders Dreyer.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Midtjylland. Nicolas Madsen replaces Sory Kaba.

Top Stories