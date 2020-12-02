Champions League - Group G
JuventusJuventus1Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0

Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22Chiesa
  • 30BentancurBooked at 10mins
  • 14McKennie
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 10Dybala
  • 13Danilo
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 25Rabiot
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 44Kulusevski

Dynamo Kyiv

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94Kedziora
  • 25ZabarnyiBooked at 27mins
  • 4Popov
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 8Shepelev
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 22Rodrigues
  • 7Verbic

Substitutes

  • 6Baluta
  • 13Shabanov
  • 14de Pena
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 19Harmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 27da Silveira da Silva
  • 34Syrota
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 71Boyko
  • 89Supryaha
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamDynamo Kyiv
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Federico Chiesa.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  7. Post update

    Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Weston McKennie.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a headed pass following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Denys Popov.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

