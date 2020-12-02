Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv

Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 28Demiral
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 22Chiesa
- 30BentancurBooked at 10mins
- 14McKennie
- 12Lobo Silva
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 10Dybala
- 13Danilo
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 34Da Graca
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 39Portanova
- 44Kulusevski
Dynamo Kyiv
- 1Bushchan
- 94Kedziora
- 25ZabarnyiBooked at 27mins
- 4Popov
- 16Mykolenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 15Tsygankov
- 8Shepelev
- 10Shaparenko
- 22Rodrigues
- 7Verbic
Substitutes
- 6Baluta
- 13Shabanov
- 14de Pena
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 19Harmash
- 20Karavaev
- 27da Silveira da Silva
- 34Syrota
- 35Neshcheret
- 71Boyko
- 89Supryaha
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv).
Post update
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Federico Chiesa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Viktor Tsygankov.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gerson Rodrigues (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Weston McKennie.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Weston McKennie with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Denys Popov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.