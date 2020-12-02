Champions League - Group F
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0LazioLazio0

Borussia Dortmund v Lazio

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 15Hummels
  • 16Akanji
  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 22Bellingham
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 10T Hazard
  • 32Reyna
  • 11Reus

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 7Sancho
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 25Unbehaun
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz

Lazio

  • 25Reina
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 14Hoedt
  • 33Acerbi
  • 77Marusic
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 96Fares
  • 17Immobile
  • 11Correa

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 7Pereira
  • 8Anderson
  • 16Parolo
  • 18Escalante
  • 20Caicedo
  • 26Radu
  • 29Lazzari
  • 32Cataldi
  • 71Alia
  • 92Akpa Akpro
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

  8. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  12. Post update

    Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5410101913
2Sevilla531164210
3FK Krasnodar5113510-54
4Rennes501428-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund531193610
2Lazio52308449
3Club Bruges512238-55
4Zenit St Petersburg502338-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona55001521315
2Juventus540194512
3Dynamo Kyiv5014311-81
4Ferencvárosi TC5014515-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd530212579
2PSG53026429
3RB Leipzig5302810-29
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104613-73
