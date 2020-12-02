Borussia Dortmund v Lazio

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 16Akanji
- 2Morey
- 6Delaney
- 22Bellingham
- 13Guerreiro
- 10T Hazard
- 32Reyna
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 5Zagadou
- 7Sancho
- 8Dahoud
- 14Schulz
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 25Unbehaun
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
Lazio
- 25Reina
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14Hoedt
- 33Acerbi
- 77Marusic
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 96Fares
- 17Immobile
- 11Correa
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 7Pereira
- 8Anderson
- 16Parolo
- 18Escalante
- 20Caicedo
- 26Radu
- 29Lazzari
- 32Cataldi
- 71Alia
- 92Akpa Akpro
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Post update
Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Post update
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.
Post update
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Patric (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.