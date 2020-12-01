Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester Unite beat Paris St-Germain 2-1 in France on 20 October, Marcus Rashford scoring the late winner

Manchester United v Paris St-Germain - Champions League Group H Date: Wednesday, 2 December Venue: Old Trafford Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants Manchester United to seal top spot with one game to spare by doing a Group H double over Paris St-Germain.

United, three points clear at the top, only need a point from their remaining two matches to secure a last-16 place.

But Solskjaer wants his side to wrap up the group before their final game at RB Leipzig on 8 December by beating last season's Champions League runners-up.

"Our mindset is win this game and we've won the group," the United boss added.

Beating PSG a second time this season would allow Solskjaer to rest players against RB Leipzig before the Premier League derby with Manchester City on 12 December.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored the goals as United overcame PSG, who lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in last season's final, 2-1 in France on 20 October.

"The quicker you can qualify the better, of course," Solskjaer said. "With a win, we'll win the group, so that's our intent.

"We want to go out there in our style, attacking intent, defending well against a top team with some top individual players, of course."

Solskjaer was asked on Tuesday about his plans for the January transfer window.

"With the additions that we made to the squad in the last window, plus what we did in January last time, I don't think it's right for me to start commenting on the transfer window already," he added.

"Let's see where we're at in January. Hopefully we can keep on improving.

"I've got selection issues already, so I'm very happy with what's happening behind closed doors."

United have no injuries, with Spain keeper David de Gea and Brazil full-back Alex Telles both available after coming off with knocks in the win at Southampton on Sunday.

Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are all available after missing the game at St Mary's, while Luke Shaw could make his return from a hamstring problem.

'Man Utd have 83% chance of progressing'

Entertainment data company Gracenote say United have an 83% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote said: "Group H was expected to be the most open and so it has proven to be.

"Three teams all still have at least 40% of qualifying and it is possible that nothing will have been decided before the final matchday.

"United are still the favourites to progress with 83% chance of doing so according to the Euro Club Index. external-link Defeat against Paris Saint-Germain this week will make United the outsiders of the three though.

"Any other result and United's place in the second phase will be sealed."