Champions League - Group E
FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar0RennesRennes0

FK Krasnodar v Rennes

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

FK Krasnodar

  • 39Safonov
  • 28Smolnikov
  • 4Martynovich
  • 31da Silva Pantaleão
  • 6RamírezBooked at 23mins
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 52Vilhena
  • 10Sousa CamposBooked at 28mins
  • 7Cabella
  • 16Claesson
  • 33Berg

Substitutes

  • 1Gorodov
  • 9da Silva Ferreira
  • 18Chernov
  • 20Markov
  • 47Utkin
  • 77Kambolov
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 93Suleymanov

Rennes

  • 1Salin
  • 27Traoré
  • 3Da Silva
  • 4Nyamsi
  • 31Truffert
  • 15NzonziBooked at 22mins
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 12Lea SilikiBooked at 53mins
  • 10Camavinga
  • 18Doku
  • 23Hunou

Substitutes

  • 5Chagas Estevao
  • 8Grenier
  • 11Niang
  • 16Gomis
  • 17Maouassa
  • 19Gboho
  • 20Tait
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 30Bonet
  • 32Assignon
  • 34Soppy
  • 35Rutter
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamFK KrasnodarAway TeamRennes
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes).

  2. Post update

    Marcus Berg (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Cristian Ramírez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.

  6. Booking

    James Lea Siliki (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).

  8. Post update

    Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).

  11. Post update

    Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).

  15. Post update

    Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Matvey Safonov.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jéremy Doku (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  18. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar).

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins FK Krasnodar 0, Rennes 0.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar5023410-62
4Rennes502327-52

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2RB Leipzig530268-29
3PSG42025416
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104411-73
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories