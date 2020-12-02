FK Krasnodar v Rennes

Foul by Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes).
Line-ups
FK Krasnodar
- 39Safonov
- 28Smolnikov
- 4Martynovich
- 31da Silva Pantaleão
- 6RamírezBooked at 23mins
- 8Gazinskiy
- 52Vilhena
- 10Sousa CamposBooked at 28mins
- 7Cabella
- 16Claesson
- 33Berg
Substitutes
- 1Gorodov
- 9da Silva Ferreira
- 18Chernov
- 20Markov
- 47Utkin
- 77Kambolov
- 88Sinitsyn
- 93Suleymanov
Rennes
- 1Salin
- 27Traoré
- 3Da Silva
- 4Nyamsi
- 31Truffert
- 15NzonziBooked at 22mins
- 14Bourigeaud
- 12Lea SilikiBooked at 53mins
- 10Camavinga
- 18Doku
- 23Hunou
Substitutes
- 5Chagas Estevao
- 8Grenier
- 11Niang
- 16Gomis
- 17Maouassa
- 19Gboho
- 20Tait
- 22Del Castillo
- 30Bonet
- 32Assignon
- 34Soppy
- 35Rutter
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Marcus Berg (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Cristian Ramírez.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Lea Siliki (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jéremy Doku.
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Igor Smolnikov.
Booking
James Lea Siliki (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
Post update
Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Igor Smolnikov with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by James Lea Siliki (Rennes).
Post update
Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar).
Post update
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes).
Post update
Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Matvey Safonov.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jéremy Doku (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Post update
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rémy Cabella (FK Krasnodar).
Second Half
Second Half begins FK Krasnodar 0, Rennes 0.