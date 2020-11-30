Hibernian and Celtic played out a 2-2 draw at Easter Road earlier this month

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has accused the SPFL of moving the club's forthcoming fixture with Celtic without telling them.

Dempster says a request from Celtic to move the original fixture back two days from 11 January was declined by Hibs.

However, Dempster says she is "fizzing" at the change by the league body without her or the club's consent.

The SPFL say the clubs were informed before the decision was made public with "no adverse comment" from Hibs.

"Apologies to our supporters and our head coach," Dempster tweeted. "We said no to the original request from Celtic because the request didn't work for our club. The SPFL appears to have agreed this without a call to the decision makers at our club."

Celtic have told BBC Scotland their request was made "through the proper SPFL process", adding: "with a view to arranging a winter training camp during this particular week, something which has proven hugely beneficial to the squad in recent seasons."

The SPFL director of operations Iain Blair said: "I took the request to the SPFL board, noting that Hibernian FC objected to the move. However, as the proposed date change fell within the same Friday - Monday fixture slot, and was made by the home club, I informed the SPFL board that my intention was to agree to the request.

"As has been the case for the past 22 years, SPFL policy, where two clubs do not agree about a fixture change and in the absence of any other relevant factor, is to favour the home club.

"Both Celtic FC and Hibernian FC were advised of the change more than an hour before the decision was made public, with no adverse comment being received from Hibernian FC ahead of publication."

Dempster last week announced she was leaving the Edinburgh club after six years in her post. And she added on her social media account: "I am leaving soon (ish) but they still have my mobile so a call should have been easy to do."