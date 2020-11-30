Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The latest figure is two higher than the previous round of testing

The Premier League says there have been 10 new positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

There were 1,381 players and club staff tested between Monday, 23 November and Sunday, 29 November.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will now have to self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were eight positive results from 1,530 tests between 16 November and 22 November in the previous round of testing.