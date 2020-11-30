Thicker lines? Scrap it altogether? How do you solve VAR & offside?

Ollie Watkins' goal was disallowed
Ollie Watkins' injury-time equaliser was disallowed for offside

Aston Villa were left to lament what might have been on Monday after Ollie Watkins' injury-time goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee in their 2-1 defeat by West Ham.

His upper arm was fractionally offside before he scored - but a replay showed it was because he was trying to get away from Angelo Ogbonna, who was holding him.

It took about two and a half minutes for the goal to be disallowed, while the referees' body later said it was not a penalty because the foul was not a clear and obvious error.

But how, mid-season, can you solve the VAR/offside problem? Thicker lines? Assistant referee's call? Scrap it altogether?

Here, managers, pundits and fans have their say...

BBC Sport's live text commentary seemed to get to the heart of the problem

Speed is of the essence

Villa boss Dean Smith said his side should have had a penalty if Watkins' goal was not going to count. He also did not understand why his arm was used to gauge offside.

Because the upper arm can be used to score a goal, the portion of the arm that would be under a T-shirt sleeve is used to work out offsides.

Smith told BBC Sport: "I still don't understand that disallowed goal - you can't put it in with your arm but they know the laws better than me.

"If it's offside I'm OK with that, but then it's a penalty. The only reason he's going to be offside is because he's getting fouled, so it's a penalty."

West Ham boss David Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I don't mind the lines [when looking at an offside]. I think the late flag we are seeing when the official knows it's an offside decision, I think that is ruining the game completely. For me that is as bad a rule as any of the others."

He added to Sky Sports: "We want them to get it right but we want it a bit quicker. I don't know why it took so long. I had one quick glance and it looked offside."

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice added: "There needs to be a change but I don't think they'll change it mid-season."

The goal was disallowed after almost three minutes
The goal was disallowed after almost three minutes

Margin of error? Create the line from the foot? What the pundits think

BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Matt Upson, a former West Ham defender, said: "My problem with this is that the offside rule is taking away far more than it gives.

"I think everyone would be in agreement with that and when you analyse it that way you think well let's change it then - so let's just put a buffer in there, a margin of error, because all these incidents, players can't gauge that detail in real time with their eyesight - it's impossible."

Sky Sports' Gary Neville thinks there needs to be a fixed point for offsides, and not the current 'armpit' (T-shirt line) rule.

"Offside has always been about inches or a toe. Going from the armpit, there can be a clearer rule - whether it's daylight, whatever it is. There can be something to make it clearer," he said.

"I don't like the point of the arm, the end of the shirt. It should be a point that's always there. If the point was always the furthest foot away, that's consistent.

"It's not technology causing problems. I would like accuracy and consistency in decisions. We have that. The problem is the fans hate it.

"The handball rule is a nonsense. The offside rule with the arm is a nonsense. They need changing. At that point VAR becomes more acceptable."

Neville's Sky Sports colleague Jamie Carragher said officials were so consumed with checking for offside they did not even check for a foul.

"This was brought in to help referees," he said. "In some ways VAR has exposed them. They're having a second look. They're so obsessed with something, whether it's the pressure, they're so obsessed with looking for that offside, they missed the foul."

'Make thicker lines' - your thoughts

Nick Milne: In any dead ball situation, the tip of the toe is the marker for rule. Offside should be the same. If your feet are onside, all is good

Anthony Vaughan: Is it just me that thinks there's a simple solution to the current rubbish offside rule? Instead of some of you being offside, all of you has to be.

Andy Rutherford: The trouble with Matthew Upson's suggestion of having a buffer zone for offside is that you have to define the size of that buffer zone, and sooner or later someone will stray offside right on that buffer line, then you're back to square one.

Ben Peterson: I understand that the Dutch Eredivisie now allows a margin of error by drawing the lines thicker and if they touch it just goes with the linesman. That seems sensible?

Hamish Williams: What VAR needs on offsides is an umpire's (linesperson's) call - like in cricket. The linesman/woman makes a call on offside or not and VAR has 30-60 seconds to overturn it if it's clearly wrong. If it's close, stick with the on-field call.

  • I think we should follow Rugby's example and have refs who are trained in using video technology.

    Most of the current referees don't seem to take into account that they are watching in slow motion when using video. E.G for handballs when a player doesn't have time to get his hand out the way.

    Also being able to listen to the communication between the video ref and the on field ref would be good.

  • VAR isn't the problem, it's the moaning fans, coaches and TV/Radio pundits that are the problem. How many correct offside calls has VAR made but it never gets mentioned.

    The problem with VAR is that it has opened Pandora's box and we will need even more technology to ensure that decisions are correct. Maybe a "skycam" , more cameras on the sideline, sensors on players or the ball etc...

  • Why not scrap the offside rule? Nothing to argue over then. Would stretch teams and leave more room for passing. Just a thought.

  • Why can’t we use some form of Hawkeye technology? All it needs is a simple sensor woven into the players’ shirt/shorts/socks (remembering they all wear trackers already anyway). Then there’d be no debate. Consistent, instantaneous decisions and we’ve only really seen one (big) error with goal line technology thus far.

  • Its quite easy really. VAR was brought in for clear and obvious errors. If a linesman of referee gives a goal. Var should check it. But if its just a big toe or an armpit thats offside its not a clear error by the referee or linesman no way can they see that. So they go by original call if its that close of a call. Would speed things up greatly

  • Still not convinced they are freezing the frame at the exact moment the ball leaves the delivering player's foot. If they get that wrong all the lines in the world count for nothing.

    Tonight the ball looked several inches off Matt Targett's foot tonight when VAR froze the frame and started their measuring. In the previous frame West Ham's RB was playing Watkins onside.

  • Introduce a discrepancy of 10-15 cm for offside calls, and a mandatory 30 second time limit per VAR check. If nothing is conclusive within 30 seconds, then the on field decision should stand.

  • The rule as it is treats everyone fairly. Offsides are called correctly by VAR every time.

    • Bill replied:
      The way they're adjudging offside now, there needs to frame-precise timing of when exactly a ball is played and high uniformity in how the VAR lines are positioned. The method being used is much slower, and arguably just as error prone and subjective as normal speed center mass comparison.

  • The problem with VAR is it's application IMO. I feel offside should be determined by comparing the position of the players' center mass. This would be a line drawn from the base of the neck to the crotch, or that line's average lateral position (a.k.a middle) if player's orientation is not roughly vertical, such as when diving.

  • VAR, the referees and the deluded anti-Liverpool fans are all out there to stop Liverpool from retaining the crown.
    Up-vote if you completely disagree.
    Down-vote if you agree.

    #mynamesaysitall #VARsucks (really)

  • I'd rather have one should-have-been-disallowed goal in 10 being given - than every goal being scrutinied in slow-motion for 3 minutes looking for any microscopic irrelevant 'advantage'.

    Players and fans can no longer truly celebrate goals and the officials are now the main talking point. The game's not the same with VAR.

  • The current rules are too pedantic & there should be a margin given to attackers. If the FA cannot agree then we should move to an NFL scenario where there are 20 referees on the field & the game lasts for 5 hours. Choose FA / UEFA / FIFA & whoever else may want their penny's (euro, dollar, rupiah) worth!

  • Use natural software advantage: let software define and find (in a fraction of a second) the center of mass of each player, let engineers define margin of error, if center of mass is ahead from last defender's centered mass more than margin of errof=offside. This can be set to work as fast as goal decision tech and would define quite obvious case of offside.

  • There's a better alternative that isn't on the options. Go back to the rule that if you are level, you are onside, with the proviso that (just as it is in lower league) it's the naked eye that judges. Show a still photo of the approximate moment the ball is played and if the man is level in the sense that we know what level is, then he is onside.

  • Scrap VAR completely.

    • VAR is a JOKE replied:
      And the referees too.

  • The continued use of VAR, and joke referees like the ref who officiated WBA vs ManUtd and the ones manning the VAR for BHA vs Liv and Merseyside Derby kills the integrity of the Premier League. These officials should be investigated for bias.
    Kick out VAR and these biased refs all at once. Save the Premier League from these farcical decisions.

  • Get rid of the measuring- the linesman/ref calls it but use VAR if a CLEAR mistake has been made. If you need to measure armpits and shirt sleeves then it’s not a clear mistake and the offside advantage is minimal anyway So it stays with the on field decision. The forensic decision making is destroying the game.

  • New law: If, at the moment the ball is passed forward, the receiving attacking player has at least one foot in the defenders penalty area and no defending player (other than the goalkeeper) has at least one foot in the defenders penalty area, then it is ruled offside. Easy for the players, easy for the fans to see, quick and easy for VAR to judge. Not so easy for the linesman or ref though.

  • the main problem with these decisions is the time it takes, which kills the excitement. Give the VAR guys 30 seconds to do it. If it can't be figured out by then, then the foul must be so minute that it wasn't a clear and obvious error

