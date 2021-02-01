National League
EastleighEastleigh19:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Wrexham

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 2nd February 2021

  • AldershotAldershot Town19:00BarnetBarnet
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield19:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • StockportStockport County19:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • TorquayTorquay United19:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45WeymouthWeymouth
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45BromleyBromley
  • WealdstoneWealdstone19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay20134340172343
2Hartlepool1910362720733
3Stockport1794429181131
4Sutton United1794428171131
5Notts County179352213930
6Maidenhead United179352825330
7Altrincham208662422230
8Halifax207673225727
9Wrexham188372319427
10Bromley177552821726
11Eastleigh177552620626
12Solihull Moors158162015525
13Chesterfield187383023724
14Boreham Wood176651914524
15Aldershot197392629-324
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red186481623-722
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil175572529-420
20King's Lynn175392136-1518
21Weymouth1943122032-1215
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1723121342-299
