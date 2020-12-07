Altrincham v Woking postponed because of waterlogged pitch

The National League fixture between Altrincham and Woking on Tuesday night has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The postponement is the second fixture that has fallen foul of the weather at The J Davidson Stadium in the space of four days.

Heavy overnight rain also meant the surface was deemed unplayable for Saturday's match with King's Lynn Town.

No new date has yet been set for either fixture.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 8th December 2020

  • AltrinchamAltrinchamPWokingWokingP
    Match postponed - Other
  • EastleighEastleighPWrexhamWrexhamP
    Match postponed - Other
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United19:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • AldershotAldershot Town19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • BarnetBarnet19:45StockportStockport County
  • BromleyBromley19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • DoverDover AthleticPSolihull MoorsSolihull MoorsP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • WeymouthWeymouth19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay119112591628
2Sutton United1282223131026
3Notts County116231811720
4Maidenhead United126241619-320
5Bromley125432115619
6Altrincham135351213-118
7Wealdstone135352025-518
8Eastleigh95221911817
9Woking125251714317
10Wrexham125251412217
11Stockport8512157816
12Solihull Moors9513149516
13Aldershot114341513215
14Hartlepool114341314-115
15Halifax113441611513
16King's Lynn114161728-1113
17Boreham Wood1033498112
18Chesterfield113171718-110
19Dag & Red10235611-59
20Barnet112361024-149
21Weymouth9216815-77
22Dover9207624-186
23Yeovil10055916-75
View full National League table

