After 266 long days, the return of fans to English league football is finally here.

But as clubs in certain areas of England prepare to open their turnstiles for the first time in almost nine months, a BBC Sport poll suggests fans are divided over whether they should be allowed to return before a Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out.

In a Savanta ComRes poll of 2,100 football fans, 52% said they should be allowed to return to watch matches in person before a vaccine is available, while 45% said they should not.

The poll also shows:

  • About half of football fans who regularly attended matches before the pandemic said they would return to watch their team regularly before a vaccine was available, while 12% said they would never go back without a vaccine.
  • 28% said they cared more about their team now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Younger fans (18-34) were more likely to say they cared more for their club since the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Fans are split over who should bear the financial responsibility of ensuring clubs' survival.

When can fans come back?

Clubs in certain areas of England can now allow a limited number of supporters into their stadiums following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

The nationwide lockdown in England ended at midnight, meaning clubs in tier one of the new restrictions can have up to 4,000 fans attend matches, with up to 2,000 allowed at games in tier-two areas.

The first match with supporters present will be the League Two match between Carlisle and Salford City, which kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Premier League fans more wary of returning than EFL fans

There has been a growing clamour for fans to be allowed back into stadiums, with supporters missing the buzz of seeing their team in the flesh. And no amount of piped-in crowd noises can replace the authentic atmosphere when following games on TV or radio.

A petition calling on the governmentexternal-link to allow fans back gained more than 200,000 signatures, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly privately indicated to MPs last month that reopening turnstiles as soon as possible was "a personal priority".

However, the poll suggested a significant number of fans have reservations about heading straight back into stadiums.

Some 48% of fans who regularly attended matches before the pandemic said they would return to watch their team regularly before a Covid-19 vaccine was available. But 12% of fans who did attend regularly said they would never go back to a stadium until a vaccine was available.

Among fans who are not regular match-goers, more than two in five (43%) said they would never watch football matches in person before a vaccine, compared with 13% who would go frequently.

There were differences between supporters of clubs in different divisions, both regular and non-regular match-goers, with about a quarter (26%) of Premier League club fans willing to return regularly to the stadium before a Covid-19 vaccine, compared with more than a third (36%) of English Football League (EFL) club fans, and two in five of fans of Women's Super League (WSL) teams (40%).

Bar chart showing percentage of fans ready to regularly return to matches before a vaccine

Older fans more likely to stay away

Age also seems to be a significant factor in fans' willingness to return to stadiums before a vaccine - among both regular and non-regular match-goers - with younger supporters much more likely to say they would be ready to head back to stadiums than their older counterparts.

Older people are generally more at risk of becoming seriously illexternal-link with coronavirus than younger people, which may explain the differing views across age groups.

The poll shows that more than half of fans aged 55 and over (52%) said they would never return to matches in person before a vaccine is available, compared with 29% of fans aged 35-54 and 14% of supporters aged 18-34.

More than a third (36%) of fans aged 18-34 would return in person to football matches frequently, in comparison to just three in 10 aged 35-54 (28%) or one in seven aged 55+ (14%).

'We've missed the fans a lot'

Have fans fallen out of love with their club?

The absence of live football has had an impact on how some supporters feel about their club, with 28% of fans polled saying they cared more about their team than before the pandemic, while 10% of fans said they cared less.

When broken down by age, it appears younger supporters have grown closer to their team than older fans over the past nine months - with 36% of 18-34 year olds saying they now care more about their club, compared with 19% of those aged 55 and over.

Fewer fans of Premier League clubs said they now cared more about the game than did fans of clubs in other divisions.

More fans of Championship clubs (34%), other EFL clubs (35%) and WSL clubs (40%), told the poll they cared more about football in general than before the pandemic, than did Premier League fans (27%).

Bar chart showing percentage of fans who care more about their club since the pandemic

Fans divided on who should provide financial support

The absence of fans has had a damaging effect on the finances of clubs across the country.

The Premier League is believed to be close to agreeing a bailout deal with English Football League clubs, while a £50m rescue package for clubs in League One and Two has been "agreed in principle".

Fans are split when it comes to who should take responsibility for ensuring clubs' survival, with 28% saying it is the responsibility of the individual leagues.

Slightly fewer (24%) said the Football Association should bear the most financial responsibility, 22% said the government and 19% said the clubs themselves.

Bar chart showing who fans think should bear the main financial responsibility to ensure clubs survive the pandemic

Savanta ComRes interviewed 5,476 UK adults aged 18+ online between 20 and 24 November 2020, 2,100 of whom qualified as football fans for the purpose of our survey according to Savanta-gathered data on football fans and their demographic profile. Data were weighted to be demographically representative of UK adults 18+ by age, gender, region and social grade. Savanta ComRes is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules. The full poll is published hereexternal-link

Additional reporting: Kate Kopczyk and Matt Davis

  • If I've got to watch footballers continuing to take the knee, then no...I'm in no rush to go back....

    • Longshanks replied:
      Well said sean

  • Would love to see the number of people surveyed being WSL fans. In my whole life I’ve never met anyone that’s paid to go to a game in that league. It’s amazing how much it’s promoted given the very real lack of interest - average attendances over the last ten years are below the national league south

    • Tesco Safeway replied:
      The BBC devote time and space to it because the broadcast rights are dirt cheap, and BT or Sky aren't interested in it. The BBC needs to show SOME sport now they've lost the rights to almost everything else!

  • Lost interest TBH,football was a passion,then a religion,then a habit.

    I've lost the habit,i don't know if i will ever get it back.

    I follow a league 1 team,so VAR isn't a problem, but i think if i followed a PL team their would be even less chance of me attending matches.

    If Covid doesn't ruin football,VAR will.

    • SammyValenteno replied:
      Newcastle Villa game in 2 days time, postponed due to a covid outbreak.
      I know - send fans back to football matches! What a joke.

  • BLM is a political movement. Since when has it been ok for sport to promote politics. "Kick politics out!"

    • Common Sense mate replied:
      If players were taking a stand against racism that exists in this country under another name, say ''End UK racism''. Would that be more palatable for the anti-BLM brigade? Or are people just against any movement that stands up to racism?

  • I'm a 46-year fan of a League 1 team but I now live 200 miles away from my club, so I don't get to see them live very often anyway, and today I'm more pleased that I can now go and watch my local tier six non-league side, just 600 metres away, regularly again. They need my ticket money just to survive much more than any EFL or Premiership club.

    • markcomment replied:
      To bw honest if the premier league layers had paid 5 percent of their wages into a solidarity fund then all the lower league clubs could survive.

  • I only now have a passing interest in footy. The kneeling down nonsense killed it for me.

    • interpol replied:
      You can’t handle players kneeling for a few seconds at the start of the game? Sound like a bit of a snowflake.

  • The PL is involved with political issues that have no place in sport; fans are sick and tired of flashing images, badges, players giving knees, black gloved fists and pundits becoming politicians! It has lost it's way. Insulting to good well balanced fans who want to support their players of all backgrounds but not support a ill-judged political agenda! That's why people have lost interest

    • Common Sense mate replied:
      I'm a well-balanced (Centre on the political spectrum) football fan.....And the only thing that's annoyed me is out-of-touch racist fans displaying their ignorance and privilege in the face of what is a very mild protest movement.

  • All this moaning from the "bunker mentality" posters.

    500 people in the SAF stand at Old Trafford,equates to 48 seats EACH.

    Yet the same moaners have no problem with sitting in a small restaurant with 30 other people !

    • markcomment replied:
      Have to agree, the grounds should be assessed individualy.

      Access, capacity and hygiene facilities should dictate the covid capacity not an arbitary figure.

      Some grounds at the 4000 figure would still be unsafe.

  • Not for me. Now we've seen the clubs for what they are, money grabbers. Furloughing staff, yet keeping players fully paid at 100s of 1000s of pounds a week. Charging silly money for TV games.

    They live in a world I do t want anything to do with.

    • saddletramp replied:
      Which team that pays £100,000s per week furloughed staff ?

  • I cared more about my team before coronavirus, but that's just a coincidence as it's VAR ruining football for me, not the pandemic

    • gary s replied:
      Well don't take any interest in football then its that simple

  • I can't believe London is tier 2 whilst the rest of major cities are tier 3. Seems almost a political decision sadly

    • Mertornottomert replied:
      Unfortunately it's all too believable. London is a very special place remember..much more important than the rest of us..

  • Sad to heat the Harry Kane will 'still give a knee' - let us hope that other players who see no place for supporting an unbalanced, innately destructive and anti democratic BLM are allowed not to do so! After all nobody else in Europe 'gives a knee!

    • lord obez replied:
      How is EDL doing these days?

  • Stand by for the boos when the players take a knee when fans return.

    • Hadrian replied:
      Too true, they wouldn't dare do it.

  • There is too much footy on tv at the moment and I have grown bored by it. When you sit at hone and watch it rather than in the pub with your mates you realise how many poor games there are, it’s just in the pub with the banter you do not realise what a mediocre product it is . I have gone back to watching highlights programmes as I am fed up of the time wasting and histrionics of the players.

    • gunnermunich replied:
      Well said; players are killing the game by their cheating, dramatics and fake injuries. Let us do what they do in RFU play around them with medics attending to them on the pitch, instead of stopping the game - which is their intention.

  • The BBC sneaking in 'WSL' into the data, as if there was any real interest. They just won't give up on their agenda..

  • Arsenal have asked if AFCTV, can continue to stay away from the stadium.

  • I wonder if a lot of the people saying they wanted to wait until there was a vaccine before returning were actually saying they'd rather wait until stadiums can be full before returning. That seems a big issue with a lot of fans. Will be nice to be back, but not much fun when there are 2000 of you in a 40000 seater stadium.

  • I can't see myself rushing to a football match soon.
    Footballers did themselves no favours at the start of the pandemic (rule breaking, selfishness, money oriented attitude).
    Taking the knee acceptable but poppies not by EUFA. Did Pep get his fines repaid after supporting Catalonia?
    Half EPL with fans half not can't be a level playing field.

    Football needs to sort itself out.

  • So the darts can have 1000 people in an arena that has a capacity of 3000 INDOORS. And Liverpool can get in 2000 in a 55000 seater stadium OUTDOORS - it makes no sense

    • A Revolution Is Required replied:
      The issue is not just about inside the stadium. It is about thousands of people making their way too and from games, and congregating before and at half time. You can spread out easily in the stadium - but not the concourses, streets, trains, buses etc

  • I'm waiting until next season now myself, happy for the people that get in these stadiums need some life in them.

