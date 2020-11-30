Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Raul Jimenez was replaced by Fabio Silva after being carried off on a stretcher at Emirates Stadium

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez said he hopes to "return to the pitch soon" in his first statement since fracturing his skull on Sunday.

The Mexican has had surgery on the injury he suffered in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday's Premier League meeting.

Jimenez was given oxygen on the pitch at Emirates Stadium before being taken to hospital.

"Thanks for your support messages," Jimenez, 29, tweeted. external-link

"I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon."

Jimenez had surgery following the game on Sunday, after which a Wolves statement said he was "comfortable".

The club said he had "seen his partner Daniela" and would "remain under observation for a few days".

The match was stopped for around 10 minutes to allow Jimenez to receive treatment before he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Luiz played on with blood seeping from his head bandage following the incident, prompting calls for concussion substitutes to be introduced in football.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it "makes sense" to bring them in while Alan Shearer thinks "football needs to wake up" around concussion protocols.

Arsenal said protocols were followed regarding the decision to allow Luiz to play on after the incident.