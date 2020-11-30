Laura Montgomery and Carol Anne Stewart have been running the club for 22 years

Glasgow City hope founder Laura Montgomery can "unleash her ambitions" after becoming the Scottish champions' first full-time chief executive.

The 44-year-old has been running the club with co-founder Carol Anne Stewart for 22 years, the first 12 of them while playing as a defender.

But she was doing it while holding down a full-time job elsewhere.

"She is driven by an unparalleled passion for the club and her knowledge of our game," chairperson Stewart said.

"She has always committed every spare minute to the successful running of the club, with no recompense, in addition to holding down a professional full-time job at all times. Laura's appointment is without a doubt the most significant commitment the club has made to building a strong and secure future."

A trained lawyer, Montgomery was appointed head of sales and sponsorship with Hibernian in 2017 and was presently their head of venue sales.

Now she will devote herself to continuing the success of a club who are this season seeking a 14th consecutive Scottish title but facing intensified competition given that Celtic and Rangers have becoming the first to create full-time playing squads.

Montgomery said: "Today is an incredibly special day for me personally and I want to thank all my colleagues at the club for giving me this opportunity to do what I love on a full-time basis.

"There is so much we want to do as a club. Juggling our ambitions with my other professional employment commitments has not been easy for all these years and I cannot wait to be able to solely focus on our great club on a daily basis."