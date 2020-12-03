Known initially as Yeovil Town Ladies in 2019 and then Yeovil Women FC, the club changed their name to Yeovil United FC in September 2020

The Football Association say they treated all teams "as fairly as possible" when issuing Yeovil Town Ladies with a points deduction in 2019.

Top-tier club Yeovil were given a 10-point sanction after declaring their intention to appoint an administrator.

The FA then gave Yeovil financial help in order to finish the 2018-19 season.

They subsequently did not enter formal administration and representatives from fans group Women's Football Fans United have since campaigned for explanations.

Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of the women's professional game, told BBC Sport: "The club contacted us, they were struggling to find the funds to complete the season and they asked us if there was anything we could do.

"We were mindful that we wanted to try and help save the club, but ultimately they were going to trigger our insolvency regulations, and we couldn't help them until they had done that, because we could not give them an unfair advantage compared to other clubs.

"So we had to let them go through the process of triggering our insolvency regulations, a legal document. Once they'd had the sanction, we gave them a grant so that they didn't then have to call in the administrators and deal with creditors. We released it [the grant] after we'd got that notice. We couldn't help them really until they had gone through the process they needed to go through."

Yeovil's sanction was announced on 28 March 2019 - just hours before a deadline after which any points penalties imposed had to be applied in the following season rather than the ongoing one.

The club - second-tier champions in 2016 - were bottom of the Women's Super League table prior to the deduction being enforced and eventually finished on -3 points after their relegation was mathematically confirmed with a defeat by Reading.

However, the Glovers had declared their intention to revert to part-time status and apply to join the second tier for the 2019-20 season, regardless of their final league position.

Simmons, speaking in her first interview on the topic, added: "Clubs can apply, by a deadline, to go down voluntarily, but there's nothing in our rules that means they can't withdraw that either. We had to make sure we were as fair as possible.

"Yeovil did ask, at the time, if there was a way they could voluntarily go down, but there was nothing to stop them withdrawing that, and we could have been under challenge from those clubs battling with them in the relegation battle, and there were risks around that so, in discussions with our lawyers, we felt this was the only way to be able to give Yeovil the money to save them."

Yeovil's subsequent application for a licence to join the Championship was denied and they dropped down two divisions to the third tier.

Now under new ownership and with a new name, Yeovil United FC, the club are rebuilding and are seventh in the Southern section of the third tier, with two games in hand.

"One option would have been to do nothing and to let the process run it's course, but I think that wouldn't have been the best thing for women's football. Potentially, the game could have lost Yeovil," Simmons added.

"It's really important to the development of the women's game that we have strong clubs right across the country.

"What's really pleasing about Yeovil - and I talk to their new owner quite regularly - is that they're really committed to youth development, they're investing in their academy, they're investing in dual careers, which is fundamental for the women's game."