Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 37SkrtelBooked at 38minsSubstituted forEpureanuat 45'minutes
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forChadliat 36'minutes
- 7Visca
- 10ÖzcanSubstituted forTekdemirat 45'minutes
- 17Kahveci
- 23TürüçBooked at 57mins
- 22Gulbrandsen
- 19Ba
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 3Kaldirim
- 5Topal
- 6Epureanu
- 8Aleksic
- 11Chadli
- 13Kivanç
- 20de Paula
- 21Tekdemir
- 27Crivelli
- 77Kaplan
- 89Karakus
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 6Konaté
- 5UpamecanoBooked at 53mins
- 3Angelino
- 7Sabitzer
- 44KamplSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
- 8Haidara
- 10Forsberg
- 25Olmo
- 9Poulsen
Substitutes
- 4Orban
- 13Tschauner
- 14Adams
- 19Sørloth
- 20Samardzic
- 21Kluivert
- 23Halstenberg
- 33Martínez
- 41Borkowski
- 45Martel
- 47Wosz
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Booking
Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir).
Attempt missed. Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.
Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.
Booking
Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angeliño.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deniz Türüç with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Angeliño.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Istanbul Basaksehir 1, RB Leipzig 2.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tyler Adams replaces Kevin Kampl.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Alexandru Epureanu replaces Martin Skrtel.
Substitution
Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Mahmut Tekdemir replaces Berkay Özcan.