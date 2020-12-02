Champions League - Group H
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig2

Istanbul Basaksehir v RB Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 4Pereira da Silva
  • 37SkrtelBooked at 38minsSubstituted forEpureanuat 45'minutes
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 63Bolingoli-MbomboSubstituted forChadliat 36'minutes
  • 7Visca
  • 10ÖzcanSubstituted forTekdemirat 45'minutes
  • 17Kahveci
  • 23TürüçBooked at 57mins
  • 22Gulbrandsen
  • 19Ba

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 3Kaldirim
  • 5Topal
  • 6Epureanu
  • 8Aleksic
  • 11Chadli
  • 13Kivanç
  • 20de Paula
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 27Crivelli
  • 77Kaplan
  • 89Karakus

RB Leipzig

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 22Mukiele
  • 6Konaté
  • 5UpamecanoBooked at 53mins
  • 3Angelino
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 44KamplSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
  • 8Haidara
  • 10Forsberg
  • 25Olmo
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 4Orban
  • 13Tschauner
  • 14Adams
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Samardzic
  • 21Kluivert
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 33Martínez
  • 41Borkowski
  • 45Martel
  • 47Wosz
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele.

  2. Booking

    Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Deniz Türüç (Istanbul Basaksehir).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Demba Ba (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nacer Chadli with a cross.

  7. Booking

    Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).

  9. Post update

    Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Angeliño.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

  12. Post update

    Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexandru Epureanu (Istanbul Basaksehir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Deniz Türüç with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Istanbul Basaksehir. Conceded by Angeliño.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).

  16. Post update

    Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Istanbul Basaksehir 1, RB Leipzig 2.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Tyler Adams replaces Kevin Kampl.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Alexandru Epureanu replaces Martin Skrtel.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Istanbul Basaksehir. Mahmut Tekdemir replaces Berkay Özcan.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea431091810
2Sevilla431063310
3FK Krasnodar5023410-62
4Rennes502327-52

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund43019369
2Lazio42208448
3Club Bruges411238-54
4Zenit St Petersburg401338-51

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona44001321112
2Juventus43018449
3Dynamo Kyiv4013310-71
4Ferencvárosi TC4013513-81

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd430112489
2RB Leipzig530268-29
3PSG42025416
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104411-73
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories