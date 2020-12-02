Champions League - Group G
Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC0BarcelonaBarcelona3

Ferencvárosi TC v Barcelona

Line-ups

Ferencvárosi TC

  • 90Dibusz
  • 21Botka
  • 25Blazic
  • 5Frimpong
  • 33Dvali
  • 26Heister
  • 88da Silva Barbosa
  • 18Sigér
  • 7do Rosário Calmon
  • 77Uzuni
  • 10Chol Nguen

Substitutes

  • 8Lovrencsics
  • 14Kharatin
  • 15Kovacevic
  • 20Mak
  • 22Baturina
  • 29Szecsi
  • 53Csontos
  • 62Ori
  • 70Boli
  • 93Laidouni

Barcelona

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 2Dest
  • 28Mingueza
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 8Pjanic
  • 5Busquets
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 7Griezmann
  • 11Dembélé
  • 9Braithwaite

Substitutes

  • 12Puig
  • 16González
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 21de Jong
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamFerencvárosi TCAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Barcelona 3. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Abraham Akwasi Frimpong (Ferencvárosi TC) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Trincão (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Marcel Heister (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Barcelona 2. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Barcelona 1. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Isael (Ferencvárosi TC).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101651113
2Atl Madrid513158-36
3RB Salzburg51131015-54
4Lokomotiv Moscow503258-33

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach522116798
2Shakhtar Donetsk5212512-77
3Real Madrid52129907
4Inter Milan512279-25

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5410101913
2FC Porto531183510
3Olympiakos510428-63
4Marseille5104210-83

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool540192712
2Atalanta52219818
3Ajax52127617
4FC Midtjylland5014312-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5410101913
2Sevilla531164210
3FK Krasnodar5113510-54
4Rennes501428-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund531193610
2Lazio52308449
3Club Bruges512238-55
4Zenit St Petersburg502338-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona55001521315
2Juventus540194512
3Dynamo Kyiv5014311-81
4Ferencvárosi TC5014515-101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd530212579
2PSG53026429
3RB Leipzig5302810-29
4Istanbul Basaksehir5104613-73
