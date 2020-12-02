Ferencvárosi TC v Barcelona

Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Barcelona 3. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Follow Wednesday's Champions League action
Line-ups
Ferencvárosi TC
- 90Dibusz
- 21Botka
- 25Blazic
- 5Frimpong
- 33Dvali
- 26Heister
- 88da Silva Barbosa
- 18Sigér
- 7do Rosário Calmon
- 77Uzuni
- 10Chol Nguen
Substitutes
- 8Lovrencsics
- 14Kharatin
- 15Kovacevic
- 20Mak
- 22Baturina
- 29Szecsi
- 53Csontos
- 62Ori
- 70Boli
- 93Laidouni
Barcelona
- 13Murara Neto
- 2Dest
- 28Mingueza
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 8Pjanic
- 5Busquets
- 17Machado Trincão
- 7Griezmann
- 11Dembélé
- 9Braithwaite
Substitutes
- 12Puig
- 16González
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 21de Jong
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Penalty Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Abraham Akwasi Frimpong (Ferencvárosi TC) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Trincão (Barcelona).
Post update
Marcel Heister (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Barcelona 2. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Goal!
Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Barcelona 1. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
Post update
Hand ball by Isael (Ferencvárosi TC).
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergiño Dest with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.