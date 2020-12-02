Champions League - Group F
Club BrugesClub Bruges0Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg0

Club Bruges v Zenit St Petersburg

Line-ups

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Kossounou
  • 44Mechele
  • 18Ricca
  • 3Balanta
  • 42Dennis
  • 20Vanaken
  • 25Vormer
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 10Lang

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 9Krmencik
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 17Deli
  • 21Okereke
  • 22Horvath
  • 27Badji
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 97Van den Keybus

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 19Sutormin
  • 87Prokhin
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 5Barrios
  • 21Erokhin
  • 8Malcom
  • 7Azmoun
  • 11Driussi

Substitutes

  • 4Krugovoy
  • 17Mostovoy
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 38Musaev
  • 78Vasyutin
  • 92Shamkin
  • 99Lunev
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BrugesAway TeamZenit St Petersburg
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Danila Prokhin tries a through ball, but Aleksey Sutormin is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.

  4. Post update

    Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Ricca.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Club Brugge. Emmanuel Dennis tries a through ball, but Noa Lang is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Clinton Mata.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Club Brugge. Odilon Kossounou tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Sardar Azmoun tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  13. Post update

    Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).

  16. Post update

    Federico Ricca (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

