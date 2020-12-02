Club Bruges v Zenit St Petersburg

Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Danila Prokhin tries a through ball, but Aleksey Sutormin is caught offside.
Line-ups
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Kossounou
- 44Mechele
- 18Ricca
- 3Balanta
- 42Dennis
- 20Vanaken
- 25Vormer
- 90De Ketelaere
- 10Lang
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 9Krmencik
- 16Schrijvers
- 17Deli
- 21Okereke
- 22Horvath
- 27Badji
- 28van der Brempt
- 97Van den Keybus
Zenit St Petersburg
- 41Kerzhakov
- 19Sutormin
- 87Prokhin
- 44Rakitskiy
- 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 14Kuzyaev
- 5Barrios
- 21Erokhin
- 8Malcom
- 7Azmoun
- 11Driussi
Substitutes
- 4Krugovoy
- 17Mostovoy
- 18Zhirkov
- 27Ozdoev
- 38Musaev
- 78Vasyutin
- 92Shamkin
- 99Lunev
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruud Vormer.
Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge).
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.
Attempt blocked. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Ricca.
Offside, Club Brugge. Emmanuel Dennis tries a through ball, but Noa Lang is caught offside.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
Offside, Club Brugge. Odilon Kossounou tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.
Offside, Zenit St Petersburg. Sardar Azmoun tries a through ball, but Aleksandr Erokhin is caught offside.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi.
Foul by Aleksey Sutormin (Zenit St Petersburg).
Federico Ricca (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Danila Prokhin.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.