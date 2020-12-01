Dave King handed chairman duties on to Douglas Park in the spring

Dave King has agreed to sell his stake in Rangers to Club 1872, meaning the fans group will become the largest shareholder in the Ibrox outfit.

The South Africa-based businessman retained his 20% shareholding after stepping down as chairman in March.

King owns 66.7million shares in the club, which - when priced at 20p each - are worth £13.3million.

The Scot says he does "not intend to profit from my efforts over the last six years to save our club".

"I have agreed therefore to transfer my shares to Club 1872 at my historical cash cost of acquisition (which includes professional fees) and to allow Club 1872 a period of three years to build up the supporter backing that will be necessary to achieve this," he explained.

During King's five years chairing the board, Rangers won promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

In 2018, King appointed former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as manager and Gerrard's side currently lead the Scottish Premiership, are in contention to reach the Europa League knockout stages for a second year in a row and are through to the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

"My all-in cost is 23.7p per share and I am willing to put a pricing structure in place that accommodates 20p as the initial price to be consistent with the present share issue," King added.

"And, at Club 1872's request, I have included an option for Club 1872 to buy all of the shares at 20p which would result in a loss to me. In my view the shares are presently worth in excess of 50p if properly valued."