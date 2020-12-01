Kofi Balmer (right) was on target for Ballymena against Carrick

Ballymena United moved up to fifth in the Irish Premiership table with a facile 2-0 win over second-from-bottom Carrick Rangers at the Showgrounds.

Paul McElroy and Kofi Balmer scored in either half to secure a third victory on the bounce for the Sky Blues.

McElroy slotted home a 20th-minute penalty after referee Evan Boyce adjudged Carrick's Chris Rodgers to have fouled Ciaran Kelly.

Balmer wrapped up the points with a close-range finish on 64.

Looking to build on their impressive 4-0 success at Cliftonville last time out, the Sky Blues were given the chance to get their noses in front when, to everyone's surprise, Boyce pointed to the penalty spot following a seemingly innocuous coming together between Rodgers and Kelly inside the Carrick box.

With the Carrick players infuriated and perplexed, McElroy stepped up and confidently fired the ball beyond Aaron Hogg for his fifth goal of the season, three of which have been from the spot.

McElroy could have doubled his and Ballymena's tally on 26 but misjudged his attempted back-heel after being found by Shay McCartan.

McCartan, impressive once again in his free role behind Ballymena's front two, almost netted a superb solo effort when he produced a fine save from Hogg after gliding through the Carrick defence with McElroy's follow-up also kept out by the away side's stopper.

With Carrick perhaps feeling fatigued after three weeks without a game with their matches against Glenavon and Coleraine being postponed in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid-19 case policy, Ballymena continued to attack in numbers in the second half.

And while Reece Neale did brilliantly to block McCartan's goal-bound effort on 63, there was nothing he nor Hogg could do a minute later as Balmer poked Redman's cross home at the far post to make sure of the points for David Jeffrey's side.

Ballymena will look to continue their fine form when they visit bottom-of-the-table Portadown on Saturday with Carrick at home to Warrenpoint Town.