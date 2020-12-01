Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lisa Evans and Scotland could not get the better of Finland

Scotland need "more professionalism" after they failed to qualify for Euro 2022, says midfielder Lisa Evans.

The Scots passed up a host chances before losing a stoppage-time goal to Finland which ended their hopes of reaching the finals in England.

It was a third straight 1-0 defeat for Shelley Kerr's side, with Kerr missing the game due to Covid-19 protocols.

"Everyone needs to look within themselves and be thinking, 'what can I do better?'" said Evans.

"We've got such a good squad. I don't think we've got the full potential out of the squad. Professionalism day in, day out. There is professionalism. We need more of it.

"We need game management, we need to manage situations better. Quality needs to be better across the board. We need to push more, get more out of each other. Staff need to get more out of us.

"That's one thing about this squad, we'll all get around each other. We'll be disappointed. It's going to be hard sitting at home watching the Euros in England."

The match followed a similar pattern to Scotland's two previous games, as they wasted several clear opportunities.

Their profligacy has cost them a chance to reach a third straight major tournament, having played at the Euros in 2017 and World Cup two years later.

Asked if this could be the last campaign for some players, Evans replied: "Yeah, it could be, definitely. That's the disappointing thing, really disappointing."

Assistant coach Andy Thomson, who was standing in for Kerr due to her being in isolation after close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, added: "After a game, straight away people's emotions are running high.

"We'll wait and see after we've calmed down and analyse and evaluate it and see how we move forward but that's not for this moment in time, it's for later.

"[Shelley Kerr] said you really can't legislate for what happened tonight. We need to do better in the final third."