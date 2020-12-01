Last updated on .From the section European Football

We're talking about life and death here - Shearer on head injuries

Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Vienna as he continues to recover from a clash of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

Brazil international Luiz, 33, played on with blood seeping from his head bandage after the first-half incident in Sunday's Premier League match.

After continuing for about 40 minutes, he was replaced at half-time.

"The cut to David's head will take some days to heal," said Arsenal.

"Close care of David's cut and general monitoring of his wellbeing will continue in the coming days and David continues to be in good health."

Following Sunday's incident, former England striker Alan Shearer said "football needs to wake up" about concussion protocols.

Arsenal insisted protocols were followed regarding the decision to allow Luiz to play on.

"With David showing no signs of concussion, the decision was made for him to continue playing with close monitoring," the Arsenal statement added.

"At half-time David was further assessed and it was decided that due to the bleeding and discomfort he was experiencing from the deep cut to his head, that he would be substituted."

Gunners defender Luiz and Mexico international Jimenez accidently collided at an Arsenal corner in the early stages of the game. Striker Jimenez was given oxygen on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

"Together with David, our thoughts and best wishes continue to be with Raul Jimenez and his family, and we hope Raul has a strong recovery," said the north London club.

"This accident has also been traumatic for David and the club will be giving him all the support he needs during this time."